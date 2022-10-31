The Washington women’s basketball team scored at will during a 115-24 exhibition win over NAIA member Warner Pacific on Monday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

This game was over in the opening minutes as the Huskies ran past the overly matched team from Portland.

UW led 31-5 after the first quarter and 66-9 at halftime.

At the break, three Huskies separately tallied more points than the Knights, who converted 3 of 14 shots in the first half.

Every UW player scored a field goal and no Husky played more than 24 minutes on a feel-good night for an offense that ranked last in the Pac-12 in scoring last season while averaging 56.2 points.

The Huskies blew past the 56-point mark when Haley Van Dyke found Lauren Schwartz in the corner for an open three-pointer to go up 59-9 with 1:22 left in the second quarter.

Advertising

The second half was more of the same for UW, which outscored Warner Pacific 30-13 in the third quarter and 19-2 in the fourth.

Freshman guard Hannah Stines and freshman forward Shayla Gillmer came off the bench and led Washington with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Stines also dished a game-high-tying six assists and Gillmer collected five rebounds.

Dalayah Daniels, the former Garfield High standout who transferred from California, tallied 12 points while Emma Grothaus, Elle Ladine and Schwartz each had 11. Van Dyke finished with 10 points.

Washington shot 58.2% from the field, 52.2% (12 of 23 on three-pointers and converted 11 of 16 free throws. UW forced 40 turnovers, resulting in 67 points.

The only downside for the Huskies is they can’t carry any of those points into their next game – the regular-season opener on Nov. 7 against Utah Tech.