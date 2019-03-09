The Huskies were 8 of 25 from three-point range against the Cardinal, which advanced to the title game with a 72-61 win.

LAS VEGAS — The Washington Huskies’ magical run to the semifinals of the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament came on the strength of their three-point shooting.

In the Huskies’ semifinal showdown against Stanford, it was the Cardinal that was deadly from beyond the arc.

No. 11 Stanford, which made seven three-pointers in its first tournament game, connected on 11 three-pointers in a 72-61 win over Washington. The Huskies struggled from the three-point line, connecting on only 8 of 25 from beyond the arc. In their first two tournament games, Washington connected on 21 threes.

Stanford will play Oregon in the Pac-12 title game at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“First of all, Stanford is a phenomenal team with a legendary coach (Tara Vanderveer),” Washington coach Jody Wynn said. “We knew that we were going to be challenged on both sides of the ball today, and it was just tough. They just make it difficult because they are very good and very well coached.”

While Washington’s season in all likelihood ended on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the 11th-seeded Huskies, who finished the Pac-12 regular season 2-15, made history by becoming only the second 11 seed to make it to the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

“I will say I’m super proud that we didn’t quit and our overall effort in three games of this tournament,” Wynn said. “We grew so much.”

Washington junior guard Amber Melgoza, who finished with a game-high 32 points, did her part to keep the Huskies in the game for a while.

“Amber was a beast, and she really competed on the floor,” Wynn said. “We all played really, really hard and have no reason to hang our heads.”

After the Cardinal jumped out to an early double-digit lead. Melgoza scored eight consecutive points for the Huskies in the final 2:32 of the first half to pull Washington within six points. Stanford’s DiJonai Carrington hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from well past half court to push the Cardinal lead to 40-31.

In the third quarter, Melgoza scored the Huskies’ first nine points of the second half, but the Cardinal stayed hot from beyond the three-point line and didn’t let the Huskies get close. Stanford also outscored Washington 33-22 in the paint.

“Three straight games is a very hard thing to do,” Melgoza said. “I thought we all played with tremendous heart out there, and we were battling. … Obviously, we didn’t have the ending we wanted, but I thought our team did a great job and we stuck together, and that is something that will carry over to next year.”

Darcy Rees added nine points for the Huskies, while Missy Peterson pulled down seven rebounds.

Stanford’s Alanna Smith scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Cardinal. Carrington added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Maya Dodson also scored 14 points, while Kiana Williams added 12 for Stanford.