The Washington women’s basketball team harassed and handcuffed Weber State during Wednesday’s blowout 94-41 victory in which the Huskies flirted with a historic defensive performance.

Seemingly, UW players were everywhere and the Wildcats wilted against a tormenting full-court press that forced 38 turnovers, which is the most during coach Jody Wynn’s three-year tenure.

The 47-point blowout, which is also the largest margin of victory for a Wynn-led team, allowed the Huskies to erase the painful memory of a 64-62 defeat in their last outing on Sunday when they blew an 18-point lead and was outscored 27-11 in the fourth quarter.

This time Washington put the game away early in large part due to its smothering defense.

In the first quarter the Huskies forced 12 turnovers and raced out to a 14-6 lead.

UW built a 36-13 advantage at halftime. At the break, the Wildcats had more turnovers (26) than shot attempts (22) and the Huskies were on pace to break their team record of 50 set in 1993.

Washington went on a crushing 10-0 run in the third quarter and surged ahead 69-31 heading into the fourth.

Six Huskies scored in double figures, including Haley Van Dyke, Amber Melgoza, Darcy Rees, who each had 12 points. Ali Bamberger and T.T. Watkins each had 11 while Mai-Loni Henson added 10.

It was the most points for a Wynn-led team and the second time this season Washington (2-1) has won by at least 30 points, including an 80-49 win in the opener against Cal State Bakersfield.

The Huskies host Seattle University on Dec. 23.