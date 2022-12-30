A bevy of missed three-pointers and turnovers short-circuited a Husky offense and proved to be the major factors that led to the Washington women’s basketball team’s third straight loss to Colorado — a 64-56 defeat.

For most of Friday’s game at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies were their own worst enemy while committing 22 turnovers and converting 7 of 24 three-pointers.

Jayda Noble finished with a team-high 14 points and Lauren Schwartz had 12 for Washington (9-3, 1-1), which has lost five of the past six games against Colorado (11-3, 1-1).

The Huskies trailed 20-14 in the first quarter and were down 25-20 when the Buffs finished the first half with a 13-2 run over the final six minutes to take a 38-23 lead into the break.

During the decisive spurt, the Huskies committed six turnovers and converted 1 of 4 shots.

Washington started the second half with seven unanswered points to cut its deficit to 38-30, but the run was halted because of UW miscues.

The Huskies committed five turnovers on the next seven possessions, which fueled the Buffaloes’ 14-3 run.

Former Husky Tameiya Sadler stole a pass from Schwartz, which resulted in a Kindyll Wetta corner three-pointer that put Colorado ahead 52-33 with 3:42 left in the period.

Down 53-39, Washington once again scored seven straight points to start the fourth quarter and pull within 53-46 with 5:31 left.

Whenever the Huskies narrowed the gap, the Buffaloes answered with a timely steal that led to a transition basket.

Senior forward Quay Miller, another former Husky who starred at Kentridge High, led Colorado with 14 points, Wetta had 12 and Jaylne Sherrod and Aaronette Vonleh each had 10.

Next up for Washington is No. 11 Utah at noon Sunday.

Note

The second-half start was delayed about 10 minutes due to a fan needing medical attention.