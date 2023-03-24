It certainly looked like a good matchup on paper for the Washington women’s basketball team Friday night in a WNIT Super 16 round game against Kansas State at Alaska Airlines Arena.

That’s because UW was 14-5 in home games, and Kansas State was 0-9 on the road.

Make that 0-10 after Washington (18-14) rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat Kansas State 55-48 to extend its season for at least one more game.

That next game is in the Great 8 and the Huskies will host rival Oregon on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Washington outscored the Wildcats 38-23 in the second half Friday, much to the delight of the home crowd, which seemed anxious early in the half.

“I’m proud of these young women for the way that they continue to fight and stay together,” said UW coach Tina Langley. “The second half was a great picture of who they are as people and players. They were very unselfish on the offensive end of the floor and on the defensive end of the floor we worked together.”

Washington took a quick 5-0 lead to get the home crowd revved up early, but Kansas State didn’t flinch.

The Wildcats, who finished 5-13 in the Big 12, outplayed the Huskies during the rest of the quarter, taking a 14-9 lead after 10 minutes.

It didn’t get any better for the cold-shooting Huskies in the second quarter, with Kansas State extending its lead to 25-17 at halftime.

Washington was getting good shots, but few went in — and none from three-point range. The Huskies shot 23% in the first half (6 of 26) and they were 0 of 10 on three-pointers.

Long-range shots were no problem for Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory, who was 4 of 5 from long range in the first half.

Gregory made back-to-back three-pointers late in the quarter to give Kansas State a 6-0 run to end the half. That gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the half.

Kansas State (19-17) led 17-14 when starting guard Jaelyn Glenn, the team’s leading scorer, was helped off the court with a leg injury. Thanks in large part to Gregory’s three three-pointers in the quarter, the Wildcats extended their lead without her.

Kansas State extended its lead to 10 points with a pair of free throws early in the third quarter, but that seemed to fire up Washington.

The Huskies got more aggressive offensively and Gregory and her Kansas State teammates went cold.

UW went on an 11-0 run, holding Kansas State without a point for 4:59, to take a 28-27 lead, its first lead since the first quarter.

The Huskies led 37-32 heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring Kansas State 20-7 in third period. Washington senior guard Trinity Oliver had nine points in the quarter to lead the UW run.

“I didn’t want to go home,” Oliver said. “So whatever the shot was, I was going to take it, and whatever the extra pass was, I was going make it. I just wanted to be everything I could.”

Kansas State bounced back, scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter to regain the lead at 38-37. But the Huskies responded with a 12-2 run and the outcome was never in much doubt after that.

Oliver and sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels each had 17 points to lead the Huskies.

Daniels said she was not nervous when the Huskies fell behind by 10.

“We’ve been in those situations before, so we know we can come back,” she said. “It’s just you know, who wants it more. … I think our defense (in the second half) was just a lot better than our first half.”

The Huskies had lost three straight games coming into the WNIT, losing their last two regular-season games before getting knocked out in their first game of the Pac-12 tournament by Oregon.

Washington rebounded with back-to-back home wins in the WNIT over San Francisco and New Mexico to reach the Super 16 to earn the right to play Kansas State.

Now comes another game against the Ducks.

The Huskies have lost two of three games to Oregon this season, but they’re just happy to still be playing.

“We don’t want to let our seniors go,” Langley said. “We want to play with them until we can’t play anymore.”