Sunday’s 81-52 blowout over George Mason allowed coach Jody Wynn to empty the bench and rest UW’s starters, including Amber Melgoza who tallied 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in just 26 minutes.

For the second time this season — and just the third since Jody Wynn took over as head coach last season — the Washington women’s basketball team won back-to-back games.

However, getting three in a row might be a tall order for the Huskies. But that’s a concern for another day.

For now, Washington will celebrate a second straight double-digit victory over an over-matched opponent.

Haley Van Dyke finished with 13 points and Missy Peterson and had 11 points for Washington, which improved to 5-3.

The Huskies played the second game of challenging three-contests-in-six-days stretch that concludes with a difficult matchup on Wednesday against Ohio State.

UW’s 29-point win was the most lopsided win in Wynn’s tenure.

The Huskies were overly reliant on their perimeter game in the first quarter while converting just 2 of 15 three-pointers – they were 4 of 21 from the field – and falling behind 16-13.

Momentum swung in the second when Washington turned up its defensive intensity and held the Patriots to just 4 of 20 shooting, including 1 of 7 from downtown in the period.

Meanwhile, the Huskies took their offensive attack inside and became much more judicious on its perimeter shots (3 of 5 in the second).

Washington made 9 of 15 shots from the field while outscoring George Mason 24-9 in the quarter to take a 37-25 lead into halftime.

The Huskies never let the Patriots back into the game in the second half and continued to pour it on.

Haley Van Dyke’s jumper put UW up by 20 points (61-41) early in the fourth. Melgoza’s three-pointer pushed the lead to 25 (66-41) minutes later.

And Van Dyke canned another layup that gave the Huskies their largest lead at 79-48.