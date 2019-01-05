The Huskies have lost five straight games against the Beavers. UW hasn't won at Gill Coliseum since 2013.

UW women at No. 11 Oregon State
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday, Gill Coliseum.
Radio: KKNW 1150 AM
Records: UW (7-7, 0-2): OSU (11-2, 1-0).

Projected starting lineups:

UW
Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 6.1 ….. 2.4 …… 1.7
G Alexis Griggsby … 5-9 … So. … 4.3 … 3.8 …… 2.4
G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 19.4 … 4.9 …… 3.0
G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. … 9.5 … 3.8 …… 2.4
F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Sr. … 5.1 …. 3.6 …… 0.4

OSU
Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Destiny Slocum … 5-7 … So. … 14.0 … 2.8 … 5.6
G Mikayla Pivec … 5-10 … Jr. … 13.7 … 9.0 … 8.8
G Madison Washington… 6-1 … Jr. … 4.3 … 3.5 … 0.8
G Katie McWilliams … 6-2 …. Sr. … 9.7 … 2.8 … 1.9
F Taya Corosdale … 6-3 … So. … 6.5 … 6.9 … 2.1

Scouting report: Washington is riding a four-game losing streak following an 84-71 defeat at No. 5 Oregon on Friday. Down 66-65 with 6:23, the Huskies were outscored 18-6 the rest of the way. … G Alexis Griggsby, who entered UW’s last outing with 26 points this season, tallied a career-high 26 points against the Ducks. She sank 6 of 11 three-pointers. … G Amber Melgoza is averaging 25.0 points in Pac-12 games, which ranks sixth in the conference. …Since coach Jody Wynn took over last season, Washington is 14-4 when leading at the half, but is 0-26 when tied or trailing at halftime. This season, the Huskies are 7-0 when leading at halftime, but are 0-7 when trailing or tied at the break. … Oregon State has won 11-straight home games, including a 76-69 victory over Washington State on Friday in its Pac-12 opener. … Since the 2014-15 season, the Beavers have a home record of 68-7. … Oregon State’s losses are against then-No.1 Notre Dame and No. 21 Texas A&M. … OSU lead the NCAA in three-point field goal percentage (43.2%) and first in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers (10.8 per game). .… The Beavers are one of nine teams in the nation to make the Sweet 16 in each of the last three seasons. … Oregon State has one of the biggest front lines in the nation, but 5-foot-10 guard Mikayla Pivec leads the Beavers in rebounding with 9.0 per game. Redshirt sophomore guard Destiny Slocum, who transferred from Maryland, leads OSU in scoring (14.0) and assists (5.6). … UW leads the all-time series 54-39, but Oregon State has won five straight and eight of the past nine matchups. … Last season, the Huskies lost 75-63 on the road at Gill Coliseum and 95-57 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

