The Washington Huskies women’s basketball team added a point guard from Melbourne, Australia, Friday.

Grace Beasley, a 5-foot-7 point guard, joins the team after playing two seasons at Midland (Texas) College.

“Grace is tough as nails and is the kind of competitor we love to coach,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “… Grace has a high basketball IQ and does a great job at making her teammates better. She is a leader on and off the court, has a tremendous work ethic, and knows what it takes to succeed.”

Beasley was at two-time All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference selection as a freshman and sophomore at Midland. Over her two seasons, she averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 35.5% from the field with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Beasley attended Caulfield Grammar School in Melbourne, helping guide the team to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. She also was awarded All-Star Five in the Victorian Youth Championships Women’s League in 2018 and the Waverley Falcons Youth League MVP the same year.

She is the second Australian on the roster, joining fellow junior Darcy Rees.

Baseball

• Washington State senior pitcher A.J. Block was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 8 first team. Block had a 3.62 cumulative GPA while earning his bachelor’s degree in computer science.