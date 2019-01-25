The Beavers took a 39-point halftime lead and cruised from there. UW lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

This was not the best of opponents for a Husky women’s basketball team trying to play its way out of a funk.

Oregon State not only brought a 15-3 record and a No. 9 national ranking to Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday night, it also brought a lot of motivation having lost its last game, a double-overtime loss at home to Arizona State.

The Beavers certainly took any frustration from that defeat out on the Huskies, taking a 39-point halftime lead and going on to an 86-39 victory.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Huskies (8-12, 1-7 Pac-12), and their ninth loss in their past 10 games.

“It’s tough, as competitors as we are, to watch us continually get punched in the mouth, and it’s tough to not watch us punch back, figuratively,” said UW coach Jody Wynn. “At some point, somebody’s got to say, ‘Enough is enough.’ “

The Beavers (16-3, 6-1) rained three-pointers on the Huskies early and it didn’t take long for it to become a rout. If the suspense wasn’t over at the end of the first quarter when OSU led 30-8 it certainly was at halftime when the Beavers led 56-17. Yes, 56-17.

It wasn’t a game the Huskies were expected to win, but they certainly were expecting better than this after being competitive against the Beavers earlier this month in Corvallis, losing 78-67.

The game was competitive for three minutes as the score was tied 4-4, but it quickly went sour for the Huskies. Reserve guard Aleah Goodman made three three-pointers in a span of 67 seconds to give OSU a 27-6 lead and she finished the quarter with a step back three-pointer from about 23 feet at the buzzer.

It wasn’t any better in the second quarter for UW, and the only questions in the second half were how big would the final margin be and would UW guard Amber Melgoza reach 1,000 points in her UW career.

Oregon State shot 62 percent in the first half (23 of 37) and made 8 of 19 three-pointers. The Huskies shot 20 percent in the opening half (7 of 35) and made 1 of 15 three-point attempts. That’s how you get a 39-point spread at halftime.

Destiny Slocum, who scored 30 against UW in the first matchup, had 28 points for the Beavers.

Mikayla Pivec, the former Lynnwood High School star, had 12 points and 19 rebounds for OSU, a remarkable number of rebounds for a 5-10 guard. Taya Corosdale, who played for Bothell High School, had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Beavers.

Melgoza, a junior, scored 20 points to lead the Huskies. She finished one point short of reaching 1,000 in her career. It was that kind of a night.

“It was another game when our offense dictated our defensive energy,” said Wynn, whose team shot 21.7 percent for the game. “When we’re not making shots, we’re not interested in playing any ‘D.’ It’s as simple as that. I just want to see a little more fight out of us and I just didn’t think we had it tonight.”

Note

Husky freshman guard T.T. Watkins suffered a concussion during practice this past week and was unavailable Friday night. She will also miss Sunday’s game against Oregon.

Wynn said Husky reserve guard Alexis Griggsby suffered an undisclosed injury late in the game. When Wynn was asked if Griggsby was OK, the coach said no.