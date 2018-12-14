The Huskies are riding their longest winning streak of the Jody Wynn era as they prepare to host Montana in the first game of the Husky Classic on Saturday.

UW WBB vs. Montana

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Alaska Airlines Arena.

Radio: KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (6-3): Montana (4-3).

Projected starting lineups:

Montana Grizzlies

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G McKenzie Johnston … 5-7 … Jr. … 11.6 … 4.9 … 4.9

G Taylor Goligoski … 5-8 … Jr. … 7.9 …. 3.9 … 0.9

G Katie Mayhue … 5-10 … Sr. … 9.4 ….. 3.6 … 2.3

F Jace Henderson … 6-0 … Sr. … 6.8 ….. 6.0 … 4.4

F Emma Stockholm … 6-2 …. Jr. … 10.3 … 6.4 … 0.6

UW Huskies

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 5.9 ….. 2.6 …… 1.8

G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 20.8 … 6.1 …… 3.2

G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. .. 11.1 … 3.9 …… 2.2

F Mai-Loni Henson … 6-1 … Jr. … 5.6 …. 5.3 …… 2.7

F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Fr. … 4.0 …. 3.0 …… 0.2

Scouting report: Heading into this weekend’s Husky Classic, Washington has won three straight games, which is its longest winning streak under second-year coach Jody Wynn. … With a victory, the Huskies would match last season’s win total. … Because of fall quarter finals, it’s been a 10-day break for UW, which beat Ohio State 69-59 on Dec. 5 in its last outing. … Sophomore guard tallied 28 points on 8-for16 shooting, including four 3-pointers against the Buckeyes. … Melgoza is fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring with 20.8 points per game. … Melgoza leads UW in points, rebounds and assists. Only three players (Margie Nielson, Guiliana Mendiola and Sami Whitcomb) have led the Huskies in all three categories for a season. … Senior forward Hannah Johnson has collected 21 rebounds in the past two games. She’s averaging 5.2 boards for the season. … Coach Jody Wynn, who relied on 15 different lineups last season, has used four this season. In the past five games, UW has used the same starters and is 3-2. … In its previous outing. Montana toppled Grand Canyon 69-47. … The Grizzlies were also handed an embarrassing 100-51 loss at Arizona on Dec. 5. In that game, former UW Husky Aarion McDonald scored a game-high 28 points in 31 minutes. … Following the UW-Montana game, Boise State (6-2) plays St. Francis (2-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday. … The championship is 4 p.m. Sunday before the consolation game at 1 p.m.