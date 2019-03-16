College BasketballHuskiesHusky BasketballPac-12Sports UW vs. Oregon: Live updates, how to watch, stream as No. 1 Huskies battle rival Ducks for Pac-12 title March 16, 2019 at 2:24 pm Updated March 16, 2019 at 6:19 pm Oregon’s Ehab Amin, left, and Washington’s Matisse Thybulle in their respective Pac-12 semifinal games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP/Seattle Times photos) By Seattle Times sports staff #1 UW Huskies (26-7, 15-3 Pac-12) vs. #6 Oregon Ducks (22-12, 10-8 Pac-12) 7:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN | Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: WatchESPN Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: UW battles Oregon in Pac-12 championship game Photos: UW takes on Colorado in Pac-12 tournament Photos: UW beats USC in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals More Pac-12 Tournament What you need to know about UW's Pac-12 championship game matchup vs. OregonCalkins: Huskies' 'other guys' are the key to making the Pac-12 championship gameStone: How can WSU resurrect hoops program? Hire the Mike Leach of basketballTo make a Pac-12 title possible, Mike Hopkins first had to re-recruit the HuskiesHow 4 seniors lifted UW from 'rock bottom' to the doorstep of an NCAA tournament Join the conversation View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
