HuskiesHusky BasketballNCAA TournamentSports UW vs. North Carolina: Live updates, how to watch as Huskies battle top-seeded Tar Heels March 24, 2019 at 7:30 am Updated March 24, 2019 at 7:50 am North Carolina guard Coby White, left, and Huskies guard Jaylen Nowell. (AP/Seattle Times photos) By Seattle Times sports staff ROUND OF 32 #9 UW Huskies (27-8) vs. #1 North Carolina Tar Heels (28-6) 11:40 a.m. | Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: March Madness Live Related NCAA tournament UW 78, Utah St. 61: Huskies' ballhawking defense gets them through Round of 64Calkins: Huskies show poise from top down in return to NCAA tournamentAnalysis: A balanced attack got UW past Utah State. Is it enough vs. No. 1 seed UNC? How quirky is UW coach Mike Hopkins? Let his players tell youCalkins: Noah Dickerson's contributions can't be contained to a stat sheetFirst Glance: Here's what you need to know about the top-seeded Tar Heels More
