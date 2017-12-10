The UW-Gonzaga rivalry returns to Seattle for the first time since 2005. Can the Huskies ride the momentum of their upset of No. 2 Kansas into their first win over the Zags in more than a decade? Follow here for live updates and analysis from Alaska Airlines Arena.

UW Huskies (7-2) vs. No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2)

Alaska Airlines Arena | Seattle, Wash.

For the first time since 2005, Washington and Gonzaga will battle in Seattle. Coincidentally, that 2005 meeting was also the last time the Huskies beat their cross-state rivals.

The series was suspended a year later but officially resumed last season, with Gonzaga delivering a 27-point blowout to the Huskies at McCarthey Athletic Center. A year earlier, the two teams met in an early-season tournament in the Bahamas, another Zags win. The Bulldogs have taken 10 of the last 11 from the Huskies.

[ Analysis | What’s next for UW after upset of No. 2 Kansas? ]

This, however, will be Mike Hopkins’ first showdown with Mark Few and the Zags. He has the Huskies riding a high you’d be hard-pressed to top in recent program history, after toppling No. 2 Kansas in Kansas City last week.

The Zags are ranked No. 12 but have already been dealt a pair of losses this season. But each has come at the hands of a top-10 opponent. They’re coming off an 88-72 loss to No. 4 Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic this week and in November lost in overtime to No. 7 Florida.

Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. Catch the game on Pac-12 Networks or on the radio at 1000 AM.