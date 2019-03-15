HuskiesHusky BasketballSports UW vs. Colorado: Live updates, how to watch, stream Huskies’ Pac-12 tournament semifinal March 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm Updated March 15, 2019 at 5:47 pm UW’s David Crisp, left, and Colorado’s McKinley Wright III. (Seattle Times/AP photos) By Seattle Times sports staff #1 UW Huskies (24-7, 15-3 Pac-12) vs. #5 Colorado Buffaloes (21-11, 10-8 Pac-12) 6 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Network | Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: Pac-12.com Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: UW takes on Colorado in Pac-12 tournament Photos: UW beats USC in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals Photos: Washington Huskies men’s basketball fall to Oregon Ducks 55-47 More Pac-12 Tournament UW 78, USC 75: Washington comes up clutch late to advance to Pac-12 semifinalsCalkins: After passing Jason Kidd, Matisse Thybulle closes in on Gary Payton’s recordAfter record loss in Pac-12 tournament, WSU parts ways with head coach Ernie KentTo make a Pac-12 title possible, Mike Hopkins first had to re-recruit the HuskiesHow 4 seniors lifted UW from 'rock bottom' to the doorstep of an NCAA tournament Join the conversation View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
