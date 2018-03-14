In his first season at UW, Mike Hopkins has led the Huskies back to postseason play, albeit the NIT. Fifth-seeded UW hosts No. 4 Boise State in the opening round. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
No. 5 UW Huskies (20-12, 10-8 Pac-12)
vs.
No. 4 Boise State Broncos (23-8, 13-5 Mountain West)
7 p.m. | Alaska Airlines Arena | Seattle, Wash.
TV: None | Radio: 1000 AM | Stream: ESPN3
Huskies
G | David Crisp 11.7 ppg 3.1 ast 2.7 reb 1.3 stl
G | Jaylen Nowell 15.8 ppg 4.0 reb 2.7 ast 1.1 stl
F | Matisse Thybulle 10.9 ppg 2.8 reb 3.9 stl 2.5 ast 1.4 blk
F | Noah Dickerson 15.4 ppg 8.4 reb
F | Sam Timmins 4.3 ppg 4.8 reb 1.0 blk
Broncos
F | Zach Haney 6.8 ppg 5.7 reb
F | Christian Sengfelder 11.7 ppg 6.4 reb
G | Lexus Williams 9.7 ppg 2.4 ast 2.3 reb 1.0 stl
G | Justinian Jessup 11.7 ppg 4.8 reb 1.7 ast 1.4 stl 46.5% 3pt
G | Chandler Hutchinson 19.3 ppg 7.5 reb 3.5 ast 1.4 stl
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.