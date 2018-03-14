In his first season at UW, Mike Hopkins has led the Huskies back to postseason play, albeit the NIT. Fifth-seeded UW hosts No. 4 Boise State in the opening round. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

No. 5 UW Huskies (20-12, 10-8 Pac-12)
vs.
No. 4 Boise State Broncos (23-8, 13-5 Mountain West)

7 p.m. | Alaska Airlines Arena | Seattle, Wash.

TV: None | Radio: 1000 AM | Stream: ESPN3

Huskies

G | David Crisp 11.7 ppg 3.1 ast 2.7 reb 1.3 stl
G | Jaylen Nowell 15.8 ppg 4.0 reb 2.7 ast 1.1 stl
F | Matisse Thybulle 10.9 ppg 2.8 reb 3.9 stl 2.5 ast 1.4 blk
F | Noah Dickerson 15.4 ppg 8.4 reb
F | Sam Timmins 4.3 ppg 4.8 reb 1.0 blk

Broncos

F | Zach Haney 6.8 ppg 5.7 reb
F | Christian Sengfelder 11.7 ppg 6.4 reb
G | Lexus Williams 9.7 ppg 2.4 ast 2.3 reb 1.0 stl
G | Justinian Jessup 11.7 ppg 4.8 reb 1.7 ast 1.4 stl 46.5% 3pt
G | Chandler Hutchinson 19.3 ppg 7.5 reb 3.5 ast 1.4 stl

Seattle Times sports staff