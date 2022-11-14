Down two starters, Mike Hopkins speed dialed through a nine-player rotation and tinkered with a litany of lineups in search of a collective capable of slugging with surprising upstart Utah Tech, which gave Washington all it could handle for 35 minutes.

In addition to the Trailblazers, the Huskies needed to overcome an inconvenient 15-minute stoppage due to a game clock and horn malfunction at a time when they had wrestled away momentum and finally took control of the game.

When play resumed, UW continued to pull away thanks in large part to true freshman Keyon Menifield’s game-high-tying 26 points and a towering lineup featuring centers Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang that ultimately prevailed in a 78-67 nonconference victory Monday night.

“I just do whatever I need to do to make my team win,” said Menifield, who converted nine of 14 shots and finished with three assists in 40 minutes. “If I got to score or play defense, I just do what I got to do to win.”

It was a sensational encore for Menifield, who was making his second start after tallying 21 points Friday.

“He is a talent,” Hopkins said. “He is special. Even in the last game, where he had whatever he had, someone said, ‘Gosh, he played great.’ I said no he didn’t. Wait until you see him. He was really efficient tonight. He got into the paint. He passed it.

“He made some big-time shots at the end of the shot clock. The thing that makes him special is he always smiles. He never gets down. That’s a great lesson for anybody out there watching or coaching kids. He has a great attitude.”

Playing their second straight game without Keion Brooks Jr. and Noah Williams, who are out due to leg injuries, the Huskies were out of sync offensively in the early minutes.

During a frightful nine-minute stretch, Washington missed 11 of 14 shots and trailed 25-17 with 7:28 left in the first half.

“It’s tough losing Noah and Keion for however long, but that just means that new guys can step up,” said senior guard Cole Bajema, who had 16 points, including three three-pointers. “That just builds confidence for other guys.”

UW’s shooting woes were compounded by its inability to defend without fouling and contain Utah Tech forward Tanner Christensen, who did a great impersonation of Shaquille O’Neal.

The Spokane Valley native converted six of seven shots for 16 points in the first half and was largely responsible for the foul problems that kept Meah and Kepnang on the bench.

Down eight points, Hopkins threw caution to the wind and rolled out an unconventional lineup featuring UW’s three true freshmen (Koren Johnson, Tyler Linhardt and Menifield) with Bajema and Kepnang.

The switch had varying degrees of success.

Washington never truly stopped Christensen, but UW did connect on five straight field goals to end the first half and went into halftime trailing 36-34.

Christensen continued to pummel the Huskies in the second half, including a dunk on Kepnang and a contested layup that put the Trailblazers up 53-47 with 12:20 left and prompted Hopkins to experiment with a big lineup featuring Meah and Kepnang.

Once again, the personnel switch had varying degrees of success.

Christensen finished with a game-high-tying 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting, but the Huskies were also able to muster points inside, particularly on passes to Meah for alley-oop dunks.

“He has great footwork,” Hopkins said when asked about Christensen. “He gets great position and he’s very strong. We couldn’t hold our ground, and we didn’t make it difficult for him to catch.

“When we give a good player like that a chance to be close to the basket, it’s a problem. In the second half, when we went zone with the two big guys, when he turned he was going against Mount Rushmore and now he had two guys. That was a big difference in the second half.”

Washington led 61-58 with 7:44 left when the game was interrupted due to a buzzer and clock malfunction.

Menifield’s three-pointer and two dunks by Meah put the Huskies up 69-60 and Utah Tech (1-2) never seriously challenged the rest of the way.

Washington, which hosts Cal Baptist at 8 p.m. Thursday to end a four-game homestand, improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

“It’s all about winning,” Hopkins said. “I want to be winning at the end of the year. All of the preseason stuff, we got a lot to prove. We got a lot of guys in there. We got a lot of personalities and they got a chip on their shoulder and want to do great things.

“This is just another game. We learn. We win and, hopefully, move on and get better after this game and be really prepared when we hit the Pac-12 Conference.”