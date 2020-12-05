The University of Washington suspended men’s basketball player Nahziah “Naz” Carter this week after an investigation upheld two allegations of sexual assault, the university said Saturday.

Two students separately reported Carter to the University of Washington’s Title IX office earlier this year and in each case, an administrative hearing officer twice determined Carter violated the school’s policy against sexual assault, UW spokesperson Victor Balta said.

Carter’s suspension for three quarters, through next summer, was finalized Wednesday after his unsuccessful appeal. Instead, Carter announced Friday that he was leaving Washington to pursue a professional basketball career.

The investigations came to light later that day, when one of the students who said she reported Carter posted on Twitter information about the sexual assault findings, which had not been released by the university or publicly reported.

“We as the victims, feel that the University has failed to act in a way that protects and supports us,” the student tweeted. “They also failed to notify the public of his behavior, neglecting to protect future victims and victims who never had a chance to seek justice.”

The Seattle Times does not typically name those claiming they were sexually assaulted.

Carter did not respond to an interview request sent via social media.

The UW did not release a copy of the investigation on Saturday, and the nature of the allegations have not been released. The university’s policy is to not contact police unless a sexual assault victim requests it.

The UW provided this timeline in a statement:

The first investigation began in January, when a student brought a complaint against Carter and met with an investigator. A no-contact order was issued on Jan. 21.

The investigation finished in April 13, but it was not heard by a UW hearing officer until late July, as a result of delays requested by Carter and the complainant.

The hearing officer found on Oct. 2 that Carter violated the Student Conduct Code regarding sexual assault, which is defined in state code “as sexual contact with another person without, or that exceeds, that person’s consent.”

Carter was suspended indefinitely by the basketball team, and appealed the hearing officer’s finding on Oct. 23. The ruling was upheld on Wednesday, resulting in his suspension for winter, spring and summer quarters and a permanent no-contact order with the complainant.

Meanwhile, a second investigation was launched on March 17, when another person filed a complaint against Carter. As with the first case, a no-contact order was entered. The second investigation finished in mid-June, and was heard on Sept. 18, following a delay request by Carter and the complainant.

The hearing officer on Nov. 13 again concluded Carter violated the Student Conduct Code regarding sexual assault, and Carter was suspended for winter and spring quarters. No appeal was filed, and a second permanent no-contact order was entered against Carter.

The second case was not considered a repeat violation by Carter because it was decided before the first one was finalized on Dec. 2, Balta said in the statement.

Washington announced on Oct. 15, Carter violated the school’s Intercollegiate Athletics student code of conduct and was suspended from all team activities. The school did not mention the sexual assault finding.

At the time, UW Athletics spokesperson Jay Hilbrands said the department was not able to share specific details because the appeal process was ongoing.

Also in October, UW men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins said Carter was “going through the process” and was unsure if he would play again at UW.

“Hopefully he can come back,” Hopkins said in October. “If not, it will be a huge loss for us.” Hopkins did not respond to an interview request on Saturday.

On Friday, Carter, a 6-foot-6 senior guard who missed the first three games of the season, posted his decision to leave the university on Twitter.

“After much prayer and conversation with my family. I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career,” Carter tweeted. “Coach Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!”

According to an ESPN report, Carter will join Melbourne United and play the 2020-21 season in the NBL’s Next Star program, an Australian developmental league.

Carter is ranked No. 87 among NBA draft prospect by the website NBAdraftroom.com.

The Rochester, New York native, who is the nephew of music mogul Jay-Z, was a three-star prospect who joined Hopkins’ first recruiting class at UW in 2017, which included Jaylen Nowell and Hameir Wright.

Carter gained acclaim among UW fans during his first two seasons as a highflying dunk artist off the bench.

Last season, Carter started 31 games while averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

In his last game with the Huskies, Carter tallied a season-low two points during a 77-70 loss to Arizona in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on March 11.

Seattle Times reporter Elise Takahma and news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.