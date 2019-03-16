LAS VEGAS – It’s the Ducks.

Top-seeded Washington will face its rival No. 6 Oregon for the Pac-12 tournament title 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

For the Huskies (26-7), it’s a chance to win their first conference tournament title since 2011 and extend a two-game winning streak before the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, the Ducks (22-12) need a win to capture an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

Here are three impressions following Washington’s 66-61 win over Colorado in the semifinals.

THE RED-HOT DUCKS

A month ago, Oregon had a 15-12 record following a three-game losing streak and a 90-83 loss at UCLA.

The Ducks seemed destined to miss the postseason for the first time since 2010 before turning their season around with a seven-game winning streak.

“We became better friends,” Ducks guard Payton Pritchard said. “It’s weird to say, but it’s true. We started caring for each other. We started laughing and joking. It took a long time It took a long time, but a lot of us are kind of selfish and we wanted it only for us. And that’s not how a successful team works.

“But now you can see it on the court, everybody is happy for each other. It’s like a joy. … I wish it could have happened earlier, but it is what it is. We’re playing well now at the right time of the season.”

Oregon’s winning streak also coincided when coach Dana Altman switched to a lineup with three 6-foot-9 players, including forwards Francis Okoro, Kenny Wooten and Paul White.

Friday’s 79-75 overtime win over Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals was the outlier in a stretch of games in which Oregon has dominated with its defense.

“We don’t want to give up 50 points,” Kenny Wooten said. “That’s our goal. If we do that, we feel pretty good about our chances.”

Before ASU, Oregon had allowed an average of 51.8 points in a six-game span.

The Ducks finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the Pac-12 at 10-8, but lost the tie-breakers to Oregon State and Colorado, which were seeded fourth and fifth respectively in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon is attempting to become the second team ever to win four games in four days to capture the Pac-12 Tournament. (Colorado did it in 2012.)

“I’m not tired,” Wooten said. “Not now. There’s no time to be tired.”

THE RUBBER MATCH

Washington split its regular-season series with Oregon with both teams winning on the road

In the first game, the score was tied 56-56 before Matisse Thybulle forced Pritchard into a turnover. Jaylen Nowell collected the loose ball and was fouled by Pritchard on a three-point attempt. Nowell, who finished with 20 points, made three free throws with 1.6 seconds left in the 61-56 UW win at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 24.

Last week, Oregon handed Washington a 55-47 defeat in the regular-season finale at Alaska Airlines Arena. It was the fewest points this season for the Huskies, which shot 33.3 percent from the field and hit just 3 of 20 three-pointers.

UW RECLAIMS ITS MOJO

The Huskies rediscovered their defensive identity in the second half Friday night when they held Colorado to just 20 percent shooting (6 of 30) from the field and 2 of 16 three-pointers.

It was an impressive defensive performance for Washington, which overcame a 33-27 halftime deficit and put the game away with a 25-5 run to start the second half.

Nahziah Carter and Nowell each scored 14 points while Thybulle added 12 and David Crisp 10 in a balanced offensive attack that shot 46 percent in the second half.

Noah Dickerson collected 11 rebounds for the second straight game, but he still has not been able to get going offensively in Las Vegas. He had just two points in Thursday’s 78-75 win over USC and tallied seven against Colorado.

A bigger concern is UW’s woeful performance at the charity stripe that has put both games in jeopardy.

The Huskies hit 7 of 15 free throws in quarterfinals and they were 17 of 27 in the semifinals.

“We got to clean that up,” said Crisp who is 4 of 10 on free throws in the tournament. “We’re making these games harder than they need to be.”