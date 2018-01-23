Bey is now considered a 4-star recruit and ranked No. 93 overall by ESPN. The 6-foot-6 small forward is the highest rated UW signee in the rankings.

Small forward Jamal Bey, one of three recruits who signed with the Washington men’s basketball team during the early signing period in November, has been bumped to a four-star ranking in ESPN’s lastest top 100 ranking.

Bey, a 6-foot-6 senior at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, is considered the No. 93 overall recruit nationally in the 2018 class. He’s ranked No. 3 in Nevada, No. 14 on the West Coast and No. 25 among small forwards.

When he signed with the Huskies, Bey was a three-star prospect according to ESPN. (He’s still a 3-star according to Rivals and 247Sports).

Bey, who is averaging 25 points this season, likely received a boost in the ESPN rankings after claiming MVP honors and leading Bishop Gorman to a tournament title in the Tarkanian Classic last month. He tallied 38 points in a preliminary-round game and 26 in the finals.

In addition to Bey, the Huskies signed four-star recruits Elijah Hardy, a 6-2 point guard at Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland, Calif., and Nate Roberts, a 6-10 forward at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Washington is ranked No. 38 nationally on ESPN’s top 40 list for 2018. Other Pac-12 teams include: Oregon (2), Arizona State (9), Arizona (21), UCLA (24), California (28) and Stanford (33).