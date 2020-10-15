UW senior Nahziah Carter has been suspended from all team activities with the men’s basketball team for violating the Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) student code of conduct, the team announced Thursday evening.

“There will be no further comment at this time,” the team’s news release stated.

Carter, who averaged 12.2 points per game last season, was the Huskies’ biggest returning offensive weapon after the team’s top two leading scorers Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels left UW after one season to enter the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-6 guard from Rochester, New York, is also one of two returning seniors on the Huskies, and was one of coach Mike Hopkins’ first recruits.

The Huskies began practice this week, but the Pac-12 has yet to announce an official 2020-21 schedule for its teams. The conference did confirm Thursday that the men’s basketball league will consist of a 20-game schedule, while the women’s league will have an expanded 22-game schedule.