Mike Hopkins and the Huskies are back on the recruiting trail looking to build on its recent momentum.

After assembling the most heralded class in school history, which includes top-10 ranked incoming freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, Washington has targeted and extended an offer to Jonathan Kuminga, who is one of the nation’s top 2021 prep prospects.

The 6-foot-8, 210 pound small forward at Our Savior New American School in Centereach, New York is ranked No. 1 overall by recruiting services Scout and Rivals, while ESPN has him No. 2 on its top 100 list. The five-star prospect is the most sought-after high school junior with offers from Duke, Kentucky and over a dozen other programs.

The Huskies are hoping to execute a similar recruiting strategy that allowed them to outmaneuver the collegiate blue bloods and land Stewart and McDaniels, who are the marquee names in a 2019 class that’s ranked No. 5 nationally by ESPN.

Stewart, who is a native of Rochester, N.Y., eschewed offers from Duke and Kentucky and chose Washington, in large part due to his personal relationship with Hopkins.

Meanwhile, McDaniels, who starred at Federal Way High, reportedly chose UW over Kentucky.

In addition to Kuminga, the Huskies are also hotly pursuing O’Dea High star forward Paolo Banchero, who is a considered a top-5 nationally ranked 2021 target.

Banchero holds offers from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and others.