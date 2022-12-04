Deciphering the Huskies’ defense is akin to solving a Rubik’s Cube while wearing oven mitts.

When there’s a path to the basket, PJ Fuller II steps in the way and draws a charge. When there’s an opening on the wing, Jamal Bey swipes a steal.

And at the middle of it all is 7-foot-1 Braxton Meah and his 7-foot wingspan who plays like goalkeeper while patrolling the paint.

At their best, the Washington men’s basketball team creates a web of lanky arms and sprawling legs that stifles opposing offenses like it did Sunday afternoon during a 73-63 win over Colorado in their Pac-12 home opener in front of 7,261 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Meah returned from a one-game layoff due to an ankle injury and finished with 16 points, seven rebound and three blocks.

Advertising

Cole Bajema had 16 points and six rebounds while Keion Brooks Jr. added 14 points and Bey chipped in 12 for UW, which improved to 7-2 and 1-1 in the Pac-12.

The Huskies led 33-26 at halftime and seemingly had things in control when they were up 50-34 with 13:20 left.

However, that’s when Colorado resorted to a full-court press that sparked a 20-6 run, which cut UW’s lead to 56-54 at the 4:07 mark.

Needing a basket, Fuller drove hard to the rim for a layup despite being fouled and his three-point play put UW up 59-54.

Both teams traded three-pointers before Brooks powered up a layup that gave the Huskies a 64-59 lead with 1:17 remaining.

Meah and Fuller flushed dunks in the final minute to punctuate a game in which Washington shot 50% from the field, including 7 of 19 on three-pointers.

Colorado (4-5, 0-2), which received a game-high 15 points from J’Vonne Hadley, was held 10 points shy of its season average.

This story will be updated.