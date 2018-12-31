UW Huskies go for their seventh straight home win in Sunday's nonconference finale against Cal State Fullerton.

Washington vs. Cal State Fullerton

Time: 7 p.m. Friday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: Washington (8-4): Cal State Fullerton (4-9).

Projected starting lineups:

CSF

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Khalil Ahmad … 6-3 … Sr. … 17.5 … 3.4 … 2.2

G Austen Awosika … 6-3 … Jr. … 7.0 … 3.4 … 2.1

G Kyle Allman, Jr. … 6-4 … Sr. … 18.8 … 3.3 … 2.2

F Jackson Rowe … 6-7 … Jr. … 9.0 .… 4.5 … 3.3

C Johnny Wang … 6-9 … So. … 14.6 …. 6.4 … 0.1

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 9.4 …… 3.1 … 3.1

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.8 … 4.7 … 2.9

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 8.8 …. 2.9 … 1.9

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 15.3 … 6.7 … 0.8

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 3.0 …. 3.6 … 1.0

Scouting report: Following an 11-day layoff, Washington returns to the court for its final nonconference game. … In their last outing, the Huskies beat Sacramento State 57-41 on Dec. 21. UW converted just 3 of 19 three-pointers, but dominated defensively in the second half while holding the Hornets to 3-of-22 shooting from the field. … Washington ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring (70.1 points per game) and fourth in points allowed (65.7). … The Huskies are 8-1 when holding teams to fewer than 70 points. … Based on opponents’ win percentage through Dec. 29 games, UW has faced the seventh-most difficult schedule this season as its foes have a cumulative .715 (108-43) win percentage. … Washington is one of three schools nationally (Hartford and Lipscomb are the others) to boast three 1,000 point scorers with Noah Dickerson (1,348), David Crisp (1,180) and Matisse Thybulle (1,021). … With 789 rebounds, Dickerson is three away from entering UW’s top 10 career rebounding chart and tying James Edwards (1974-77, 792). … Thybulle, UW’s career steals leader at 243, has recorded at least one steal in 58 straight games. He’s just three away for tying for fourth all-time in the conference. … Washington faces Washington State on Friday in its Pac-12 opener.

Coach: Dedrique Taylor is 71-98 in his sixth season with the Titans. Taylor was 10-38 in Big West games in his first three years, but has compiled 10-6 records in each of the past two seasons. Taylor was an assistant at Arizona State (2006-13) before taking over at Cal State Fullerton.

Last meeting: Behind 35 points from Markelle Fultz, Washington clobbered Cal State Fulleton 104-88 on Nov. 11, 2016 at Alaska Airlines Arena. It was pretty much a one-man show for the Huskies as Fultz converted 10 of 14 attempts, including 3 of 5 three-pointers. He was 12 of 16 on free throws and had six assists in 33 minutes. Washington trailed 29-23 midway in the first half before a 20-13 run gave it a 53-42 lead at halftime. The Titans tied the score at 68-68, but UW outscored CSF 36-20 the rest of the way.