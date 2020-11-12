After intense scheduling negotiations and scrambling to find opponents due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delayed start of the season, the Washington men’s basketball team finalized its 2020-21 schedule less than two weeks before the opener.

The Huskies begin the season hosting a four-team tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena, starting with a game against Portland State on Nov. 25.

Washington will also play San Diego on Nov. 27 and Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 28. Each team plays three nonconference games during the four-day tourney over the Thanksgiving break.

The Huskies’ six-game nonconference schedule also includes a Dec. 9 matchup against cross-town rival Seattle University followed by a contest versus Montana on Dec. 16. Both games are at Alaska Airlines Arena.

A twist in the schedule includes a nonconference finale against Pac-12 opponent Colorado on Dec. 20 in Las Vegas.

A year ago, the Pac-12 moved to expand its conference schedule to 20 games instead of 18, which had been the norm since 1978.

The Huskies’ two additional conference games will be played during its nonconference schedule.

Washington plays at Utah on Dec. 3 and hosts Oregon on Dec. 12.

The remaining 18 conference games will be played between late December and early March.

The dates, times and TV information will be announced at a later date.