Mike Hopkins couldn’t say with certainty if senior guard Jamal Bey, who missed the previous Washington men’s basketball game due to COVID-19, would be available for Wednesday’s Pac-12 opener at Washington State.

The Husky coach was also unclear if assistants Will Conroy, Wyking Jones and Quincy Pondexter, who were also in COVID protocols and absent from the previous game, would make the trip to Pullman.

“With the CDC guidelines changing (Monday), it’s just changing by the hour,” he said. “We’re just being updated and we’re going through that list. We don’t know. There’s a certain deadline and now those things are changing. Hopefully, we can have (Bey) back, but I don’t know.”

On Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended time that people should isolate when they test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they are asymptomatic — followed by five days of wearing a mask around others.

The CDC also shortened the recommended time for people to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus to five days if they are vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, according to new CDC guidelines.

“We’ve just been getting educated on an hourly basis with our trainers and our doctors,” Hopkins said. “Just trying to keep us as safe as possible.”

Advertising

The emergence of the omicron variant, which is racing across the globe, is wreaking havoc on the sports world and renewing unpleasant memories of the two previous college basketball seasons that were impacted by the coronavirus.

Washington, which partially shut down the program for two weeks earlier this month and was unable to play against Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga, became the first team to miss games this season due to COVID.

As of Monday, nearly 90 Division I men’s basketball teams have canceled or postponed games because of COVID, according to a list compiled by CBSSports.com.

Hopkins said the Huskies are 100% vaccinated and noted they were able to avoid the virus last season.

“Everybody for the most part, we got through it,” he said. “Omicron came in and swept through. We were one of the original teams to get hit. It’s scary. Everybody has different views. Some are let’s play. Some are why are we playing?

“We’re lucky that we have some of the best doctors in the world to give great advice and making sure our student-athletes are being cared for in the highest possible ways. Those are great things, but it’s challenging.”

Advertising

Aside from the off-court issues, Hopkins must solve a litany of problems that have led to Washington’s 5-5 start, including an offense that ranks last in the Pac-12 in field goal shooting (39%) and a defense that’s 11th in the conference in points allowed (71.2).

In most situations, it would be premature and misleading to categorize a league opener as a must-win game. But these are unusual times for the Hopkins and the Huskies.

Washington desperately needs a victory after falling 68-52 to Utah Valley last week and concluding its nonconference schedule with an unsavory compilation of lowlights.

“The Wyoming game was one that we felt like slipped away,” Hopkins said, bemoaning a 77-72 overtime loss to the Cowboys. “Obviously, the first game of the year (a 71-64 defeat against Northern Illinois), we felt like we’ve given a couple of games away. We’re better than our record says.”

The same might be true for Washington State, which began the season with a five-game winning streak and rose to No. 37 in the NET rankings while posting a 7-2 record.

However, the Cougars (8-5) have lost five of their past eight games and three of their past four.

Advertising

“The Washington State game since I’ve been here has been a great rivalry,” said Hopkins who is 5-3 against WSU, including a thrilling 65-63 win at Beasley Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2021 in their last meeting. “ (WSU coach) Kyle Smith has done a great job of getting their program back in position of being in the top end of the Pac-12 Conference. That’s great for our league.”

Smith, who has posted a 3-1 record versus UW, has optimistic Cougar fans thinking about snapping their 13-year NCAA tournament drought.

Meanwhile, Washington’s mediocre nonconference performances have done very little to persuade Husky critics that this Pac-12 season will end any better than 2020-21 when UW dropped its first eight conference games before finishing 4-16 and the second worst league winning percentage (.192) in school history.

A similar result finish would likely be disastrous for Hopkins, who has come under fire following two consecutive losing seasons.

“I think our potential is through the roof,” said Hopkins, who has three years and $9.3 million remaining on his contract. “But I got to coach better. They got to play better and really go out there and compete to the level that’s needed 24/7. I felt like there’s too many spurts and not enough consistency.”

After the Utah Valley defeat in which Washington was outscored in the first half for the seventh time this season, Hopkins hinted at possible lineup changes.

Sponsored

“Obviously, we know we haven’t played to our ability in a lot of ways,” Hopkins said. “That’s on me. We have a competitive spirit. We have great kids that love to practice and love to get better. (It’s) more so that mindset of getting better starts. We’ve shown moments.”

Mostly, senior guard Terrell Brown Jr. has exhibited moments of brilliance while leading the Pac-12 in scoring (21.4 points per game), steals (2.1) and minutes (35.9).

Still, Hopkins is searching for more consistent playmakers aside from senior forward Emmitt Mathews Jr., who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, and backup junior guard PJ Fuller (9.9 ppg. and 1.2 spg.).

“It can’t be 1 to 2 guys bringing it,” Hopkins said after beating Seattle University 64-56, which was arguably UW’s best win of the season. “We need multiple scoring options, moving the ball and guys knocking down shots. … Then, defensively it’s the same thing. It’s got to be as a unit. That’s how you turn this around.”

NOTE:

Washington’s game at Arizona, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 2 and moved to Jan. 25, will now be played Jan. 3.