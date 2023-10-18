Mike Hopkins described the newest addition to the Washington men’s basketball team as “tough, hardworking and full of joy,” during an emotional ceremony.

Seven-year-old Ford Parks signed with UW and became an honorary Husky who will participate in team activities, including practices and games for the next two seasons.

“Today is a really special day because we get to welcome a new member of our Husky family,” Hopkins said. “Our program is built around toughness, grittiness and togetherness. Ford is 7, and he’s already overcome more adversity than most people do their whole lives.

“We are excited to welcome him as part of our team.”

Ford, who is battling a rare genetic disorder, was paired with UW through Team IMPACT, a Boston-based nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams.

Five years ago, sisters Liv and Kaya Scheuerell joined the UW women’s basketball team.