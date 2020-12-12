Quade Green poured in a career-high (26) points while continually peppering Oregon with short pull-up jumpers and driving layups, but the Washington men’s basketball team had no answer for Oregon’s superior size inside and fell 74-71 on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

RaeQuan Battle came off the bench and scored 16 points for the Huskies, which dropped to 1-4, and 0-2 in the Pac-12.

Green and Battle did almost everything offensively for UW, which trailed for over 37 minutes and was down by as many as 15 points.

Down two points with 7.9 seconds left, UW had the ball and coach Mike Hopkins called a timeout when he drew up a play for Green.

The UW point point guard curled off a screen and fired a deep three-pointer that hit the back of the iron and bounced away.

Chris Duarte and Eugene Omruyi each scored 14 points to lead four Ducks in double-digit scoring. Eric Williams Jr. had 13 and N’Faly Dante 12 for Oregon (4-1, 1-0).

Despite their sloppy ball-handling in which the Ducks turned 13 turnovers into 17 points in the first half, the Huskies kept pace for the first 18½ minutes.

Washington trailed 33-31 before Oregon scored eight unanswered points to take a 41-31 lead into halftime. UW committed three turnovers that resulted in six points during the spurt.

The game started slipping away from the Huskies early in the second half when the Ducks went up 53-38 with 16:18 left.

At that point, Washington went on a 19-5 run, including six straight points to cut its deficit to 60-57 following Green’s two free throws with 8:42 remaining.