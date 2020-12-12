Quade Green didn’t hesitate.

The dynamic point guard had never played better than he did Saturday night at Alaska Airline Arena and – win or lose –

he was going to decide this game for the Washington men’s basketball team.

Down two points against Oregon with 7.9 seconds left, Green curled off a screen and pulled up from about 25 feet near the top of the key to launch a three-pointer that sailed a little long and hit the back of the rim.

Following the 74-71 defeat, coach Mike Hopkins said the Huskies got the shot they wanted – for the most part.

“You had your best player who has been hot (in) the game,” Hopkins said. “It was a two-point game and we wanted to put some pressure on the referee, but he felt like he was open and in rhythm.

“He had the option of trying to get in the lane or to pass it back. He decided to shoot it. He’s been a hot player and makes good decisions. He just missed it.”

Green didn’t miss many shots during a career-best 26-point performance that included an array of pull-up jumpers in the lane over Oregon defenders and driving layups while converting 10 of 17 field goals.

“He’s fearless,” Hopkins said. “Teams know that he can make plays and his ability to not only score, but help others, I think is unique.

“He’s going to be allowed to take a couple bad ones because it gives him the ability to make the tough ones.”

Early in the season, Green has nearly singlehandedly carried UW’s anemic offense that came into the game averaging 57.2 points and ranked No. 291 among 312 Division I teams.

However, Green had help Saturday night from RaeQuan Battle who tallied a personal-best 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including four three-pointers.

It was a breakout performance from the sophomore sharpshooter who had converted just 3 of 20 three-pointers before Saturday.

“I love the fact that he plays exceptionally hard,” Hopkins said about Battle. “He’s a guy that’s a warrior. His thing was an improvement with his shot selection. That’s a big part, but he improved it today.”

Green and Battle did almost everything offensively for the Huskies – no other UW player had more than eight points – but they weren’t enough to overcome a balanced Oregon offense that had four players in double-digit scoring.

Chris Duarte and Eugene Omruyi each scored 14 points while Eric Williams Jr. had 13 and N’Faly Dante 12 for the defending Pac-12 champion Ducks (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12), which captured its conference opener.

Despite their sloppy ball handling in which the Ducks turned 13 turnovers into 17 points in the first half, the Huskies kept pace for the first 18½ minutes.

Washington trailed 33-31 before Oregon scored eight unanswered points to take a 41-31 lead into halftime. UW committed three turnovers that resulted in six points during the spurt.

“We challenged them to have five turnovers (in the second half) and if we can do that, then we’d get back into the game,” Hopkins said. “We made some adjustments defensively. … Against a team like Oregon, you can’t have self-inflicted negatives. Bottom line.”

Washington committed just three turnovers in the second half and squeezed its 2-3 zone, which limited Oregon’s ability to score inside in the final minutes.

The game started slipping away from the Huskies early in the second half when the Ducks went up 53-38 with 16:18 left.

At that point, Washington went on a 19-5 run, including six straight points to cut its deficit to 60-57 following Green’s two free throws with 8:42 remaining.

Oregon rebuilt its lead to nine (66-57) at the 5:35 mark when the Huskies made one last push.

Battle capped a 14-6 UW run with a driving layup despite being fouled. He sank the ensuing free throw to convert the three-point play and pull the Huskies to within a point (72-71) with 58 seconds left.

Both team traded miss shots before Dante made 1 of 2 free throws to give Oregon a two-point lead with 13 seconds left and set up the Washington’s final play.

Green was 1 of 2 on three-pointers before his final attempt, but fired away over a defender.

“That’s just all the trust in our teammates,” Battle said. “Quade is a great player and we all trust him to take that shot and quite frankly, that play was for him. It didn’t go our way, but that’s how it is.”

The loss drops Washington to 1-4 and 0-2 in the Pac-12, but Hopkins saw improvement from their last conference outing – a 76-62 defeat at Utah last week.

“The belief that we can be an elite team,” he said. “We got good talent. We got new talent. We got new pieces and parts, but the improvement that they made in practice and with their focus.

“Offensively, we had better movement and we’re getting better shots. There’s no consolation victories here. We’re here to win. That’s what its all about, but if we can play more consistent basketball and we can limit those turnovers where maybe you have six in the first half rather than 13, then we’re walking out of here with a victory.”