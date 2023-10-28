After a couple of games in France and Spain this summer and last week’s closed-door scrimmage at UC Santa Barbara, all that remains before the start of the upcoming Washington men’s basketball season is Sunday night’s 7 p.m. exhibition against Division II Saint Martin’s.

So far, the early reports have been mostly positive in regard to the assortment of changes coach Mike Hopkins hopes to implement this season.

In August, Washington scored 92 points against French opponent Cergy-Pontoise and tallied 73 in three quarters against a Spanish all-star team before the game was stopped due to court conditions.

And during last week’s controlled scrimmage, UW outscored a veteran Gauchos team that went to the NCAA tournament last season, which has inspired optimism among the Huskies that features eight newcomers.

“We’ve been coming together as a team these past couple of months,” said sixth-year forward Moses Wood, who spent the past two seasons with the Portland Pilots. “We got a little experience with the European trip.”

This is the third straight year in which the Huskies are bringing in at least seven players and Hopkins believes the two previous seasons has taught them how to foster camaraderie and teamwork in relatively short time.

“The more you do anything, you get better at it,” Hopkins said. “I don’t know necessarily if we made mistakes before. But like anything, you adjust and make changes if you don’t see the results you want.

“We’ve always had really good players. I don’t question that. The thing is, we didn’t always have the best fit. … So, that’s what we’re focusing on. Getting everyone to fit together.”

Among UW’s eight transfers are fifth-year graduates Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers), Anthony Holland (Fresno State) and Wood, who believes their experience helps to build chemistry.

“Coming to a new place, you got to learn your guys, learn their style, where they like the ball and how they like to be communicated to,” Wood said. “With so much experience and so many older guys, everyone is a leader on the team and everyone can talk to each other.

With younger guys, sometimes it can be hard to talk to them and they might get a little upset if you say something the wrong way.

“But with the older guys, it’s a lot easier to communicate with each other. We kind of know what it is. Guys have been around so long. We know what will make a good team and what will make a bad team. We know the good habits to build and we know the bad habits that can affect us. Being older, we know what we need to do to be a good team.”

In addition to a fast-paced offense led by returning scoring leader Keion Brooks Jr., the Huskies are expected to unveil a new man-to-man defense on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“It’s night and day compared to what we’re used to do,” said Brooks, who tied for third in the Pac-12 last season in scoring while averaging 17.7 points per game. “Everything is pretty much different. We’re working on shifting and changing our culture. We want to bring UW back to prominence. We want to bring UW back to a winning mentality.

“Before you even get to the schematics and the coverages, you got to start with how you approach practice every day. How you approach the weight room. I feel like all of that goes hand-in-hand. But specifically on the court, I feel like we’ve done a great job of adapting to the new stuff. We have a highly intelligent basketball team. The coaches have done a great job of throwing stuff at us and we’ve been doing a great job catching on pretty quickly.”

Saint Martin’s is the two-time defending GNAC regular-season champions. Two years ago, the Saints nearly upset Oregon State in a road exhibition before falling 83-80.

SMU returns four of its top five leading scorers including senior guard Kyle Greeley (14.8 ppg.) from a team that went 24-7 last season.

Washington and Saint Martin’s have met three times in exhibitions in the past 17 years. In their previous matchup, UW won 88-65 in 2014. The Huskies claimed a 97-76 victory in 2010 and prevailed 108-74 in 2006.

NOTE:

— It’s unclear if Washington Huskies centers Braxton Meah, who suffered an ankle injury last week, and Frank Kepnang, who is recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him most of last season, will play Sunday.

Nebraska transfer Wilheim Breidenbach, a 6-foot-10 junior forward, will likely start in the post if Meah is unavailable. UW’s other probable starters include guards Wheeler and Mulcahy and forwards Brooks and Wood.