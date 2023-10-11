LAS VEGAS – For the second straight year – and the last time – the Washington Huskies were picked ninth in the Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason media poll.

Arizona was chosen the favorite and received 18 first-place votes by a panel of 26 media members.

USC and defending champion UCLA split the remaining first-place votes – each received four. However, the Trojans are second in the poll with 264 votes and the Bruins (249) third.

Oregon tallied 228 points for fourth place, Colorado (210) is fifth and Arizona State (148) sixth.

The bottom half of the poll starts with Utah (139) at seventh followed by Stanford (131), UW (108), Washington State (94), California (67) and Oregon State (42).

Here's a look at my Pac-12 men's basketball ballot. UCLA is starting over, but I think Mick Cronin will figure it out pretty quickly and win a second straight conference title. pic.twitter.com/0nPMTG49so — Percy Allen (@PercyAllen206) October 11, 2023

Washington finished 16-16 and tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 8-12 last season. The Huskies return starters Keion Brooks Jr. and Braxton Meah and bring in eight newcomers.

Advertising

UW’s exhibition opener is Oct. 29 against Division II Saint Martin’s at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington starts the regular season at home versus Bellarmine on Nov. 6.

2023-24 Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason media poll

This story will be updated.