The Washington men’s basketball team dipped into the NCAA transfer portal once again and made a connection with former Nebraska Cornhusker Wilhelm Breidenbach, who is joining the Huskies.

The 6-foot-10 and 231-pound sophomore made the announcement Thursday morning on his Instagram account.

After playing just 10 games as a freshman during a 2021-22 season cut short by a leg injury, Breidenbach (pronounced bride-en-bock) played in all 32 games and started twice last season while averaging 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

He shot 38.5% from the field, including 23.4% (11 of 47) on three-pointers and 61.1% (11 of 18) on free throws. Despite averaging just 12.8 minutes, Breidenbach ranked third among the Huskers in blocked shots (10) and offensive rebounds (24) on a Nebraska team that finished 16-16.

The 20-year-old Breidenbach was a four-star prospect out of Mater Dei High (Calif.) — the same school UW coach Mike Hopkins attended — and ranked No. 77 nationally on ESPN’s top 100 list in 2021.

That year, Washington signed 6-10 center Jackson Grant, a former McDonald’s All-American who ranked 44th according to ESPN and transferred to Utah State in May after two unproductive seasons with the Huskies.

Theoretically, Breidenbach replaces Jackson on UW’s roster and provides insurance if promising center Franck Kepnang is unavailable at the start of the season after undergoing surgery last December to repair a right anterior cruciate ligament injury that limited him to just eight games last season.

Bolstering the frontcourt depth was a top offseason priority for the Huskies after they heavily relied on 7-1 center Braxton Meah last season. When Meah got into foul trouble, at times UW was forced to resort to a four-guard lineup with 6-7 forward Keion Brooks Jr. in the post.

Washington also brought in transfers Sahvir Wheeler, Moses Wood, Anthony Holland and Nate Calmese as well as prep signees Wesley Yates III and Christian King to replace eight players who left the program, including five who transferred to another school.

In addition to Brooks, Meah and Kepnang, the Huskies return Koren Johnson and Samuel Ariyibi from a team that went 16-16 last season. UW has 12 players on the roster, one shy of the NCAA limit.