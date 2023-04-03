The Huskies picked up their first transfer commitment when Portland graduate Moses Wood tweeted he’s playing for the Washington men’s basketball team next season.

The addition of the 6-foot-8 and 210-pound power forward stems the tide of defections for a UW team that’s lost at least five transfers while three others are seemingly undecided.

“I chose Washington because coach (Mike) Hopkins and his staff are winners and they know how to win and I want to be a part of something special,” Wood told On3.com. “I also chose U-Dub because it has always had a special place in my heart. I grew going to a lot of camps as a kid.”

Wood’s father David grew up in Vancouver, Wash. and starred at Nevada before a seven-year NBA career that included stints with eight teams.

The younger Wood, who turns 24 next month, has had a similar nomadic basketball career.

The Reno, Nevada native began his collegiate career at Tulane and after a 4-27 finish in the 2018-19 season, the Green Wave fired coach Mike Dunleavy.

Wood returned home to UNLV where he sat one year due to NCAA transfer rules and started eight of 27 games as a redshirt sophomore during the 2020-21 season.

When Runnin’ Rebels coach TJ Otzelberger left for Iowa State, Wood transferred once again and landed Portland where he’s flourished.

During the past two seasons with the Pilots, Wood averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 22.2 minutes while starting all 62 games. He also shot 46.2% from the field, 42.1% on three-pointers and 83.1% on free throws.

Last season, Wood was voted second-team All-WCC and led the Pilots to a 14-19 finish.

Due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Wood entered the transfer portal for a third time and reportedly drew interest from Washington State, Xavier, Notre Dame, Clemson and BYU.

Considering his three-point prowess and Washington’s need for perimeter scoring, Wood likely garners a starting job and replaces departing guard Cole Bajema, who struggled at times the past two years in his role as a sharpshooter and shot 35.5% (93 of 262) from long range.

During his career, Wood has converted 189 of 464 three-point attempts (40.7%) and scored 1,214 points, while UW’s 31.3% shooting on 3-pointers ranked 11th in the Pac-12 this season.

Wood also joins UW centers Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang to comprise a veteran front line while freshman guard Koren Johnson and four-star recruit Wesley Yates III are currently the only guards on the roster.

The Huskies have plenty of roster to spots to fill following a mass exodus that potentially includes promising freshman guard Keyon Menifield, who entered the transfer portal last week.

On Sunday, Menifield tweeted Washington was among his final six finalists that includes Texas, Alabama, Louisville, Arkansas and Ohio State.

It’s also unclear if UW leading scorer Keion Brooks Jr. will return to Montlake, turn pro or transfer.

Following a turbulent 16-16 season and an eighth-place tie in the Pac-12 at 8-12, the Huskies lost Jamal Bey to graduation while Langston Wilson, Jackson Grant, Tyler Linhardt, Bajema and Menifield said they are transferring.

Meanwhile, PJ Fuller II, who reportedly entered the portal, Noah Williams and Brooks have not announced their plans.

Washington is also expecting to add touted prospect Christian King, a 6-8 forward at Seattle Prep.

That’s just seven players either committed to the Huskies or on the roster. The NCAA limit is 13.