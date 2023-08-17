The Washington men’s basketball team will get a jump start on the all-so-important and historic 2023-24 season this week with a trip overseas to get a sneak peek at their revamped roster.

During their 10 days abroad, which includes stops in Paris and Barcelona, the new-look Huskies play three games against professional-level teams starting Friday.

Winning games is important for a team that’s finished above .500 just once in the past four seasons, but more than anything the emphasis of these European exhibitions is to integrate UW’s eight newcomers with the five holdovers.

“The expectation is to become connected as a team,” associate head coach Will Conroy said. “We have a lot of new faces. We’ve practiced for two weeks so there’s no way you can have everything in that you want to have in.

“I think when you gather all of these new faces and different personalities, the biggest thing you want is to come off this trip with a connection and really turn us liking each other into us loving each other.”

The new-look Huskies are led by Keion Brooks Jr. and Braxton Meah — who both garnered All-Pac-12 recognition during their first year at UW last season.

In Year 2, Conroy expects them to improve on their breakout seasons.

“He’ll be way more comfortable and confident,” Conroy said about Brooks, the All-Pac-12 second-team award recipient who averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds last season. “When we got him last year, he played in a certain system for three years (at Kentucky) so we had to restructure his mindset and rebuild his confidence.

“I think now he has that. He’s found his voice. He knows who he is and what he once was, he is again.”

The same can be said for Meah, the 7-foot-1 Fresno State transfer who averaged 8.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks last season while garnering all-league defensive team honors.

“He had a lot of really high moments last year and he had some moments he’d want to forget,” Conroy said when asked about Meah. “But I think now he’s got a certain level of belief in that he knows he can play on this level versus any big center. I think that matters for him. I think that matters for everybody once that belief factor kicks in, you become a different person.”

Brooks and Meah are the only returning starters from a team that finished 16-16 and tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 8-12 last season, but Conroy insists the starting lineup has not been determined.

“Not right now,” he said. “How you create competition is you leave that thing open and you let these guys battle it out. I think the guys who deserve to start will let us know that they deserve to start with how practice goes … and how they work off the floor.”

In addition to incoming prep recruits Wesley Yates III and Christian King, Washington’s newcomers include transfers Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Moses Wood (Portland), Anthony Holland (Fresno State), Nate Calmese (Lamar), Wilhelm Breidenbach (Nebraska) and Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers).

“We have guys who have accomplished a lot where they’ve been and have a certain level of maturity and just want to win,” Conroy said. “When you have guys like that — selfless guys — with some young talent that we brought in and retained, I think you got the recipe at least to have a connected team and guys who are willing to lead from the inside and not just leadership from the coaches.”

Senior center Franck Kepnang, who appeared in just eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury last December, is still recovering and is expected to return in September before the start of fall practice.

Teams are allowed to go on a foreign tour once every four years under NCAA rules.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, there are 98 men’s basketball teams participating in foreign tours this year, including six from the Pac-12 (Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah and UW).

In 2019, the Huskies received an NCAA exemption before their 11-day trip to Italy. Washington traveled to Australia and New Zealand in 2016 and in 2012 the Huskies played in Spain, France, Monaco and Senegal.

The upcoming season figures to be an important one for Washington, which is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year.

It also appears to be a make-or-break season for seventh-year coach Mike Hopkins, who has a 101-91 record at UW and last guided the Huskies to the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Here’s a look at the Washington Huskies’ foreign trip itinerary.

Friday: Game 1 vs. Parisian Select

Monday: Game 2 vs. Spanish All-Stars

Wednesday: Game 3 vs. Barcelona All-Stars