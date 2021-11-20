The UW men’s basketball team just landed another Seattle hooper as former Garfield star Koren Johnson announced his commitment to the Huskies on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Johnson originally committed to San Diego State in October before changing his mind earlier this month.

The 2022 commit from Seattle is ranked as a four-star combo guard and is ranked No. 111 nationally in his class, according to 247Sports.com. Johnson picked the Huskies over other Pac-12 teams including Washington State, Cal and Arizona.

The 6-foot-2 high-school senior played for Garfield for three seasons before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Utah — following in the footsteps of Eastside Catholic’s Nolan Hickman, who went on to win the Gatorade Player of the Year and join Gonzaga. At Garfield, Johnson helped lead a powerhouse Bulldogs team to the 2020 Class 3A state title.

Johnson joins two others in Washington’s 2022 recruiting class, including three-star King’s High power forward Tyler Lindhart and three-star PHHoenix Prep guard Keyon Menifield.