At some point in every basketball practice that’s ever been run, the head coach will direct players to the free-throw line to practice foul shots.

They’ll stress the importance of making the freebies, but becoming more efficient at the charity stripe isn’t just lip service for first-year Washington men’s coach Mike Hopkins.

Upon taking the job in March, he inherited a team that ranked 318th out of 351 Division I teams last season with a 65.4 free-throw shooting percentage — as big a reason as any for a dismal 9-22 record.

Hopkins and the UW coaching staff made it a priority to change everything about how the Huskies approach free throws. They altered the shooting mechanics and free-throw routines of some players, particularly Noah Dickerson and Dominic Green.

They’ve urged good free-throw shooters such as David Crisp and Matisse Thybulle to seek contact and get to the line. They empowered freshman Jaylen Nowell, UW’s best free-throw shooter at 83.8 percent, to win games in the final minutes with clutch performances at the line.

And they’ve improved the team’s conditioning while emboldening the confidence of players who were woeful at the stripe.

But Hopkins admits there are no secrets to teaching free-throw shooting.

“You’ve got to find your routine,” he said. “You’ve got to fix the mechanics and then you’ve got to rep it. That’s what you have to do.”

It’s a small sample size, but through seven games the Huskies are shooting 71.4 percent, which ranks 148th nationally and ninth in the Pac-12.

On the surface, it might seem like a marginal improvement before inspecting Washington’s performance at the line at the end of games.

In the final five minutes, the Huskies are shooting 80 percent at the line, and they improve to 86.2 in the final two minutes. Nowell has made 12 of 13 at the foul line and Crisp 8 of 10 in the last two minutes.

The stellar free-throw shooting has been invaluable for UW, which is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or less.

Washington (5-2), which faces Omaha (1-7) at 4 p.m. Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena, is not only performing better at the line, it’s getting there more often.

Last season the Huskies averaged 19.4 free-throw attempts and made 12.7. This season they’re averaging 30 and making 21.4.

Perhaps the best examples of UW’s improvement at the free-throw line are Dickerson and Sam Timmins.

As a freshman, Dickerson shot 62.4 percent and 67.6 last season. This season, he’s at 74.5.

“Coach puts a big emphasis on it because even now it’s won us games, kept us in games, been the difference in games,” Dickerson said. “We’re all starting to understand it’s a big part of basketball and something we need to be really good at.”

Timmins admitted he felt a great deal of anxiety as a freshman last season while shooting 37.5 percent — hitting 6 of 16 attempts.

“I felt my heart rate just slow down there, just settle down a little bit because whenever I would get to the line last year my chest would start going,” said Timmins, who has made 15 of 24 free throws (62.5 percent) this season. “Just feeling more comfortable, I feel like, is helping.”

It’s a familiar story for Hopkins.

As a junior guard at Syracuse, he shot 49 percent on free throws in the first 22 games. He finished the season shooting 62.9 percent and improved to 73.8 as a senior.

“To be honest I’d be up there and I’d be shaking,” said Hopkins, who recounted a streak of 21 straight made free throws over the final 12 games as a junior. “It was a comfort and confidence. And it was through work.”

Hopkins credits UW’s improved performance at the line to a 10-minute, incentive-laden free-throw drill after practice. With coaches screaming in the background, players shoot foul shots.

If they miss, they’re required to run sprints.

“It’s putting them in what you would think are stressful environments,” Hopkins said. “You can’t really mimic a game, but you try and mimic it as close as you can.”