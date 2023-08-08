The Washington men’s basketball team released its 2023-24 non-conference schedule, highlighted by an anticipated matchup against cross-state rival Gonzaga and a Thanksgiving tournament that includes San Diego State, Saint Mary’s and Xavier.

At first glance, it’s a favorable schedule for the Huskies considering they play eight non-conference games in Seattle and three in Las Vegas.

However, it’s also a challenging slate of non-conference foes, which features seven teams who advanced to the NCAA tournament last season.

The Huskies begin with a three-game homestand against Bellarmine (Nov. 6), Northern Kentucky (Nov. 9) and Nevada (Nov. 12).

Washington is one of four teams participating in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas on Nov. 17-19 along with San Diego State, Saint Mary’s and Xavier. The matchups in the bracket have not been determined.

The Huskies face UC San Diego at Alaska Airlines Arena on Nov. 28 before returning to Las Vegas to take on Colorado State on Dec. 2.

Washington returns home for two non-conference games against Montana State (Dec. 5) and Gonzaga (Dec. 9).

The Huskies play Seattle University at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 17 before finishing non-conference play at home on Dec. 21 against Eastern Washington.

Last season, the Huskies were 16-16 and tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 8-12 while missing the postseason for the fourth straight year.

2023-24 UW MEN’S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Nov. 6 – Bellarmine

Nov. 9 – Northern Kentucky

Nov. 12 – Nevada

Nov. 17/19 – Continental Tire Main Event

Nov. 28 – UC San Diego

Dec. 2 – Colorado State (in Las Vegas)

Dec. 5 – Montana State

Dec. 9 – Gonzaga

Dec. 17 – Seattle U (at Climate Pledge Arena)

Dec. 21 – Eastern Washington