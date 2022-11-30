The Washington men’s basketball team will interrupt an eventful nonconference season that’s included a heartbreaking upset, a potentially season-defining run to a tournament title and several comeback victories to begin a chase for their second Pac-12 regular-season championship in four years.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at Oregon State (3-4) is the earliest conference opener for the Huskies in 33 years and the result of the league’s decision to expand the Pac-12 season from 18 to 20 games three years ago.

Following their trip to Corvallis, Oregon, Washington (6-1) returns home to host Colorado (4-3) at 12 p.m. Sunday before finishing the rest of their four nonconference games that includes highly anticipated matchups against No. 14 Gonzaga and No. 15 Auburn.

“It’s been a hard-fought season so far,” senior guard Cole Bajema said. “Once you get into Pac-12 play, you kind of get to know your opponent a little bit more because we’re used to them from the past. It’s exciting once you get into it.”

Every Pac-12 team plays two conference games this week, including a Sunday slate that has all 12 teams in action.

History, advanced metrics and fan engagement say there’s a big difference when Washington plays Pac-12 rivals as opposed to mid-major opponents like Weber State, North Florida and Utah Tech.

However, the Huskies have adopted an us-against-everybody mentality that precludes them from ranking one foe any higher than the rest.

“Whether it’s a nonconference or a conference game, the mindset is to win,” junior center Franck Kepnang said. “The mindset is to dominate. It doesn’t matter what game it is. Yeah, it’s a conference game. And yeah, we want to win the conference, but more importantly we want to win every game.

“So, by treating every game the same, you come into the game with the same mindset and don’t have to think about this is a nonconference game and that is a conference game. No, when we play, every game is the same. They are no different. It’s just out there against them, meaning whoever we play. And we play to win.”

The Huskies finished first in the Pac-12 at 15-3 during 2018-19 season and when asked if UW is ready for their conference opener, coach Mike Hopkins said: “DMGB. Doesn’t matter, get better. Let’s go. Bring it on. Excited.”

If not for a stunning 73-64 defeat at home against Cal Baptist, Washington would be regarded as a dark horse Pac-12 challenger in large part due to the uninspiring performances around the league.

Defending champion and No. 4-ranked Arizona (6-0) is the only unbeaten team in the conference and looks like a promising national title while Pac-12 preseason favorite UCLA (5-2) remains a considerable threat despite dropping a pair of games to ranked opponents and falling to No. 21 in the rankings.

Arizona State (6-1) rebounded from a shocking 67-66 defeat at Texas Southern and has the second longest active winning streak in the league with four in a row, including a blowout victory over then-No. 20 Michigan.

Utah has built a respectable 5-2 record devoid of any marquee wins, but we’ll find out a lot about the Utes after Thursday’s Pac-12 opener against Arizona.

California (0-7) is a dumpster fire. Of course, there are mitigating circumstances to explain the Golden Bears’ worst start in the 114-year history of the program that’s directly tied to a rash of injuries.

And the rest of the Pac-12 is a jumbled mess of teams hovering around .500 with a few inspiring wins and a handful head scratching losses.

Take for instance Colorado.

The Buffaloes (4-3) beat then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 and trounced then-No. 24 Texas A&M 103-75. However, CU lost at Grambling, which hadn’t beaten a Power Five opponent since 2017, and suffered home losses to UMass and Boise State.

Washington State (3-2), which also lost on the road against an HBCU team and fell 70-59 against Prairie View, has won its past two games by an average of 34 points.

USC is probably better than its 4-3 record while Stanford (3-4) and Oregon (3-4) could somehow benefit from a difficult nonconference schedule. The Cardinal played five games against Power Five teams while the Ducks have lost to three ranked teams.

The forecast was bleak for Oregon State, which were picked last in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, and the Beavers haven’t exceeded expectations aside from a spirited performance against No. 17 Duke that resulted in a 54-51 loss last week at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland.

Oregon State, which has nine scholarship players including six freshmen, has lost four straight games.

“The surprising thing is we’ve got good kids, but we’ve got guys that aren’t ready to come out for a rock fight,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters after OSU’s 83-71 loss to Portland State on Sunday. “Then when we put some other guys in, they’ve got to learn how to handle that and continue to be supportive from the bench and cheer those guys on that are trying to do it our way.

“Our guys have great chemistry, but now we’ve got to get tougher. If we talk about being leaders by example and all that, we’ve got to start walking the walk and not just talking the talk.”