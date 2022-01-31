For the second time this season, Husky star Terrell Brown Jr. claimed the Pac-12’s player of the week award.

Brown averaged 28 points on 50% shooting, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals while leading the Washington men’s basketball team to wins against Colorado and Utah last week.

“You get recognition when you win,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “He’s as good as any player in the league. Mattise Thybulle, our first year (2017-18), he was really good in steals. Then we won and he was the (national) defensive player of the year (in 2019).

“Now we’re showing that we can win and he’s a huge part of that. I think he’s one of the best players in the country, not just the league. We play in one of the best leagues in the country and he’s been doing this night in and night out. That’s the consistency that’s pretty damn rare.”

Brown, who ranks first in the Pac-12 in scoring (21.7 points per game) and steals (2.4), has guided the Huskies to an 11-8 record and a fourth-place Pac-12 tie at 6-3.

During UW’s 77-73 double overtime win against Utah on Sunday, Brown tallied 30 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 45 minutes.

It was the third time this season he’s scored at least 30 points.

On Thursday, Brown had 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 60-58 win over Colorado.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard is the first Husky to receive multiple Pac-12 player of the week honors in a season since Jaylen Nowell collected three in 2018-19 before winning the league’s player of the year award.

Brown is the only player in NCAA Division I who is averaging at least 21 points, three assists and two steals.