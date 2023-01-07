TEMPE, Ariz. — The Washington men’s basketball team didn’t claim what would have been a historic win Thursday night in Tucson, Arizona, but Mike Hopkins believes the Huskies found something that can turn their season around and halt their four-game losing streak.

“I felt like we stopped the bleeding a little bit in terms of how we need to play,” the UW coach said following a 70-67 loss to No. 5 Arizona. “There’s nothing like evidence, and we have some evidence.”

Hopkins doesn’t believe in moral victories, but after three straight blowout losses, he wanted to see some fight from the Huskies, and they responded with arguably their best performance of the season.

Washington led for nearly 29 minutes, while Arizona was up for just over 10 minutes. UW finished with more rebounds (42-41) and held a potent Wildcats offense that ranked fourth nationally to 18 below its scoring average.

“We looked like us,” Hopkins said. “We’re big, long and athletic. That’s what we have to be — that best version of us — to win these games.”

It’s been three weeks since Washington’s last win and its midseason skid has torpedoed a season that began with a little promise and is spiraling to irrelevancy.

Advertising

Despite the spate of disappointments, the Huskies insist they’re sticking together.

Following a 74-49 defeat against No. 10 UCLA last Sunday, junior center Braxton Meah was asked whether the team is still staying together.

“We have to,” he said. “We have no other option.”

Senior guard Cole Bajema added, “We have no choice.”

Bajema, who transferred after a year at Michigan, no doubt remembers his forgettable first season with the Huskies in 2020-21 when they finished 5-21 while enduring prolonged losing streaks of eight, five and four games.

The cavalcade of defeats frayed the seams of that 2020-21 team, which ultimately splintered and resulted in eight players leaving after the season — five via transfers.

The 2022-23 Huskies consist of seven newcomers, including four transfers, who credited their close-knit camaraderie in part for a 9-3 start.

Since then, Washington (9-7, 1-4) has lost four straight games by an average of 16 points heading into Sunday’s 2 p.m. showdown at Arizona State (12-3, 3-1).

Advertising

The forecast is bleak for the Huskies considering KenPom’s statistical and analytical metrics predict they’ll go 4-11 the rest of the way and finish the regular season at 13-18.

“I know every one of these guys don’t like that feeling of losing that we had tonight and the previous night against USC,” Bajema said Thursday. “Sticking together is one of the biggest things that you can do. If we fold on each other, it’s not right. I know I got trust in … all of my guys in that locker room.

“We’ll fight until the end. So, don’t count us out.”

Seemingly, Bajema was talking to disgruntled UW fans who have grown impatient with Hopkins. Once again, the sixth-year Husky coach, who has two years on his contract after this season, is besieged with questions about his job security.

Hopkins compiled a 58-24 record during his first 82 games with the Huskies while winning a Pac-12 regular-season title, guiding them to the second round of the NCAA tournament and claiming two Pac-12 coach of the year awards.

However, in the past 94 games, Washington is 36-58, including 21-42 in the Pac-12.

Advertising

The second half of the college basketball season has just begun, but time is running out on the Huskies’ chances of capturing an NCAA Tournament at-large berth considering they’re No. 127 in the NET rankings and 109th in KenPom with 14 regular-season games left.

“We ended up having the tough part of our schedule early and we weren’t playing our best,” Hopkins said. “[Thursday] we wanted to take a step forward and we did. You want to win every game, but you always try to at least split on the road and protect home.”

To get a split this weekend, Washington has to beat an ASU team that’s off to its best start in five years and is 7-1 at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils feature a balanced offensive attack with five players averaging between 10-12 points as well a ballhawking defense ranked third in the Pac-12 in points allowed (64.9).

“They’re going to get up in us,” Hopkins said. “They pressure a lot in their house, which is a crazy environment and a lot of fun to play. They like to play fast. I think the zone can hurt them.

“The biggest thing is you can’t turn it over against them. We got to do a better job of limiting some of our careless turnovers.”

Sponsored

The Huskies missed a chance at capturing their first Pac-12 road win against a top 5-ranked team, but the perpetually optimistic Hopkins is hoping they can replicate Thursday’s performance Sunday.

“I have a great staff and we have great kids,” he said. “We’ve been resilient this year. When we got back from break, we haven’t played our best basketball. We got to get back to that. We’ll use each one of these opportunities to become better.

“If you lose by 2 or you lose by 50, you lose. How do you figure out how to win and how do you improve? That’s what we focus on every day. Yeah, tough stretch, but it’s part of it. There’s always another day. And the sun always comes out — usually. That’s our DMGB — Doesn’t Matter, Get Better.”