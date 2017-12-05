The Jayhawks are averaging 91.9 points per game, which is second in the Big 12 and sixth nationally. They're the only team in the country with five players averaging at least 11.9 points.

Scouting report: No. 2 Kansas.

Game info: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sprint Center (18,972).

TV: ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg & Fran Fraschilla).

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM and FM 97.7 (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton).

Record: 7-0.

Game notes: Kansas and Washington.

Coach: Bill Self, 54, has a 630-193 (.765) record in his 25th season. In his 15th year with the Jayhawks, he has a ridiculous 82.8 winning percentage and a 423-88 record, which is the second-most wins among KU’s all-time eight coaches behind Phog Allen (590). Self began his coaching career at Oral Roberts (1993-97) where he compiled a 55-54 record. He spent three years (1997-2000) at Tulsa (74-27) and had a three-year stint (2000-03) at Illinois (78-24) before joining the Jayhawks in 2004. Self has led Kansas to 14 NCAA tournaments, nine Sweet 16s, seven Elite Eights, two Final Fours and a national championship in 2008. Despite his success, Self’s 2-5 mark in Elite Eight games is a sore spot among KU fans.

Prediction: Kansas is the preseason Big 12 favorite for the sixth-consecutive year. The Jayhawks received all nine possible first-place votes from conference coaches.

Series: Kansas holds an 8-1 all-time record against Washington with the first meeting on March 17, 1953, a KU 79-53 win in the NCAA semifinals at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Last meeting: Then-No. 22 Jayhawks won 73-54 at Sprint Center on Nov. 24, 2008 in the semifinals of the CBE Classic..

Previous game: Kansas cruised to a 76-60 win in the HoopHall Miami Invitational on Saturday. The Jayhawks made 11 of 31 three-pointers. They held Syracuse to just five field goals and forced 12 turnovers in the first half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— G Devonte’ Graham (6-2, 185 pound, Sr.) received numerous national and Big 12 Player of the Week honors after back-to-back 35-point efforts against Toledo (Nov. 28) and Syracuse (Dec. 2). He entered last week averaging 12.0 points and now is third in the Big 12 with 18.6 points per game. Graham was named as the Big-12 Preseason Player of the Year. Last season he averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

— G Sviatoslov Mykhailiuk (6-8, 205, Sr.) averages 17.1 points per contest, which is fifth in the Big 12. The big Ukrainian has next-level skills as a stretch-3. He’s made a team-high 25 3-pointers, five ahead of Graham, and pulls down 4.0 rebounds per game.

— G Lagerald Vick (6-5, 175, Jr.) is KU’s third-leading scorer (16.4 points per game), but could be the first Jayhawk taken in the 2018 NBA draft. He’s projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick.

— C Udoka Azubuike (7-0, 280, So.) is a dominating big man who shoots 77.0 percent from the field, which ranks second among Division I players. He averages 14.6 points, 7.o rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Azubuike played just 11 games in 2016-17 before a wrist injury ended his freshman season.

OVERVIEW:

— Kansas has claimed at least a share of every Big 12 championship since 2005 — a 13-year run of conference dominance matched only by UCLA (1967-79).

— Last season the Jayhawks finished 31-5 and ended the season with a defeat to Oregon in the NCAA tournament Elite Eight. Key losses include leading scorers Frank Mason, the National Player of the Year winner, and NBA draft lottery pick Josh Jackson.

— Kansas relies on a four-guard lineup and has just two available post players (Azubuike and sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot) – both who lack much experience.

— Billy Preston, a 6-10 freshman forward and former five-star recruit, has been withheld from games while KU’s compliance department determines his eligibility. He became the subject of a school investigation following a Nov. 11 single-car accident on campus. Reportedly at issue is the financial situation of the car he was driving.

— KU is so thin on big men it has enlisted James Sosinski, a 6-7, 260-pound backup tight end on the school’s football team. He’s not expected to play, but will be available Wednesday.

— Kansas has just eight scholarship players available. Three Jayhawks are sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer rules, Preston is out indefinitely and redshirt sophomore guard Sam Cunliffe, the Seattle native who starred at Rainier Beach High and Seattle Prep, becomes eligible Dec. 16 after transferring from Arizona State.

— The Jayhawks are one of 13 teams among Division I squads that’s undefeated. They’re off to their best start since 2010-11 when they began 18-0.

— The Jayhawks are 33-6 in the Sprint Center, which is about 40 miles from campus in Lawrence, Kansas.

STARTING LINEUP:

Player Ht. PPG

G Devonte’ Graham 6-2 18.6

G Malik Newman 6-3 11.9

G Lagerald Vick 6-5 16.4

G Sviatoslov Mykhailiuk 6-8 17.1

C Udoka Azubuike 7-0 14.6