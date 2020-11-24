The Washington Huskies men’s basketball schedule is nearly set.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced the dates of its inaugural 20-game conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. However, the times and TV information are still being finalized.

The Huskies start at Utah on Dec. 3 before hosting Oregon on Dec. 12.

Washington plays Arizona on Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve matchup at Alaska Airlines Arena before facing Arizona State on Jan. 2 at home.

The Huskies are on the road for the next four games.

They’ll travel to the Bay Area to face Stanford on Jan. 7 and California on Jan. 9.

The following week, UW travels to Los Angeles to take on USC on Jan. 14 and UCLA on Jan. 16.

Washington has a three-game homestand starting with Colorado on Jan. 20 followed by Utah on Jan. 24 and a matchup with cross-state rival Washington State on Jan. 27.

Then the Huskies make a quick trip to face Oregon State on Feb. 4 and Oregon on Feb. 6.

Washington has a four-game stint at Alaska Airlines Arena, which starts Feb. 11 against USC followed by UCLA on Feb. 13. The Huskies host Stanford on Feb. 18 before a Feb. 20 game versus California in the home finale.

The Huskies play at Arizona State on Feb. 25 and Arizona on Feb. 27 before finishing the regular-season schedule at Washington State on March 6.

Due to the unbalanced schedule, UW misses a home game against Oregon State and a road game at Colorado.

The Pac-12 had played an 18-game schedule since the 1978-79 season before voting to add two games last year to improve the league’s chances of NCAA tournament consideration.

Washington was scheduled to open this week with the Husky Classic, but the four-team tournament including Portland State, San Diego and Cal-State Fullerton was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with visiting teams.

Still, the Huskies are hoping to play one or two nonconference games before next week’s opener at Utah.

At the moment, Washington has just three nonconference games on the schedule.

The Huskies host Seattle University on Dec. 9 and Montana on Dec. 16.

Washington also meets Pac-12 challenger Colorado on Dec. 20 in a nonconference game in Las Vegas.

The Huskies were picked ninth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll after compiling a 15-17 record and a disappointing 12th-place finish at 5-13 last season, which marked a first-to-worst descent for the 2018-19 conference champions.