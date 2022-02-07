Barring any more COVID-related disruptions — and that’s always an uncertainty — the Huskies’ regular-season schedule is set.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced dates, times and TV information for two Washington men’s basketball games that were postponed in December due to COVID outbreaks.

Washington will play Feb. 23 at Washington State on ESPNU. The 8 p.m. Wednesday matchup proceeds a hoops-version Apple Cup rematch three days later, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, when the Cougars travel to Seattle to face the Huskies on the Pac-12 Network.

UW’s original game at WSU was Dec. 29 and had to be delayed because of COVID protocols with the Cougars.

Washington will also host No. 12 UCLA at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, which is a makeup date for a game originally scheduled Dec. 5. The game will be on ESPN2.

A COVID outbreak among the UW team wiped out the first game against UCLA, the first college basketball game of the season to be affected by the virus. At the time, the Pac-12 ruled the Huskies had to forfeit because they were unable to play.

Advertising

“During that time there was so much uncertainty, not just with us, but with college basketball,” coach Mike Hopkins said during a teleconference interview. “We were one of the first teams to be impacted. You always want to play those games and have those opportunities.

“We’re just blessed that no one has really been affected by it on a health level with the teams in the league. To get these kids opportunities to play, have those experiences in front of great fans is really a dream come true for most of them.”

The Pac-12 revised its forfeit policies as it pertains to COVID and has rescheduled 17 league games this season. If teams are unable to reschedule games, the matchup will be deemed a no contest.

“Really excited,” Hopkins said. “Obviously to replay the Washington State game is great and to be able to play UCLA and our fans having that game at home is a great opportunity. Great for the league and great for our fans.

“I’m just really grateful. I know how hard it must have been to the league just to make it happen with all the scheduling conflicts. Just blessed to be able to have the opportunity.”

Washington (12-9, 7-4 Pac-12), which has a four-game home winning streak, hosts Arizona State at 8 p.m. Thursday before Saturday’s big showdown against No. 4 Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Another rescheduled game includes WSU at Oregon State at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 on ESPNU.