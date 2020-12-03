Quade Green curled around screens for teardrop layups and stepped outside for deep three-pointers to lead the Washington men’s basketball team in scoring for a second straight outing. But again, it wasn’t enough.

The senior point guard finished with a career-high tying 21 points and represented the only bright spot in yet another dismal performance for the Huskies, who lost 76-62 at Utah in their Pac-12 opener on Thursday.

Green has led the Huskies in scoring twice this season and has proven he can score, but the Huskies need more offensive options.

Unlike their first two outings, the Huskies displayed the fight and effort that coach Mike Hopkins said was missing early in the season.

Washington received 13 points and 12 rebounds from Nate Roberts while Hameir Wright tallied 10 rebounds and 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn came off the bench to give UW a spark with eight points and six rebounds.

Still, it was a disjointed performance from the Huskies that fizzled in the final minutes.

Washington trailed 37-32 at halftime and was down 51-46 with 13:26 left after Green sank a layup.

However, Utah broke the game open during the next six minutes with a 18-0 run in to turn a five-point game into a rout and go ahead 69-46 at the 7:23 mark.

At one point, the Huskies were outscored 37-19 in the second half before a late run narrowed the gap.

Alfonso Plummer led Utah (1-0) with 21 points while Timothy Allen had 14 and Mikael Jantunen 10.