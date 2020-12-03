Mike Hopkins sees progress.

After a pair of lopsided nonconference losses in Las Vegas, the Washington men’s basketball team dropped a 76-62 decision at Utah on Thursday in its Pac-12 opener.

Even though the Huskies trailed for 37 minutes and were down by 23 points midway in the second half, Hopkins found a few reasons to be optimistic following the 14-point drubbing.

“When you’re building something with new guys, you’ve got to stay patient,” the UW coach said during a postgame teleconference. “You’ve got to stay confident.”

Unlike their first two outings, the Huskies executed offensively and displayed the defensive tenacity for extended stretches, which Hopkins said was missing early in the season.

They dove on loose balls, battled for rebounds and scored in the post, which was a big reason why Washington trailed by just five points (37-32) at halftime.

“We were cutting harder,” Hopkins said. “We were moving faster and we were sharing the ball. That’s what you want. I told the guys, you’ve got to shoot with confidence. If you make it, you make it. If you miss it, you miss it.

Advertising

“Bottom line is, we’ve got to play confident and we’ve got to play together. For the most part, we did that.”

The Huskies fell behind by 11 points (51-40) early in the second half, before a 6-0 run pulled them to within five points. Reserve center Riley Sorn started the spurt with a putback and a dunk before Quade Green’s layup cut UW’s deficit to 51-46 with 13:26 left.

And then, everything fell apart for the Huskies.

Over the next six minutes, Utah turned a close game into a rout with an 18-0 run to go ahead 69-46 at the 7:23 mark. UW never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

“We kind of hit a wall,” Hopkins said. “A couple of bad shots and they got out in transition and it just hurt us. It was a steam roll. We were right there. We were playing tough. We were rebounding. Our defense was really good. Just a few breakdowns and when you’re on the road, certain things like this happen.”

The Huskies were unable to take advantage of a Utah team that had its season delayed and was playing its first game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Alfonso Plummer led the Utes (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) with 21 points while Timothy Allen had 14 and Mikael Jantunen 10.

For the second straight game, Hopkins cited fatigue being an issue for Washington (0-3, 0-1), which was playing its third game in six days.

Advertising

“We were fighting,” Hopkins said. “We were fighting for our lives out there and just trying to get these guys to fight through their fatigue and their mental fatigue.

“Our numbers were really good in the first half, but in the second half they shot 51% from the field and over 40 from the three and those aren’t winning numbers for us.”

Green led the Huskies in scoring for the second straight game and finished with a career-high tying 21 points, four rebounds and four assists to offset five turnovers.

The senior point guard had a phenomenal first half while connecting on 5 of 10 shots for 14 points. But when the game began to slip away in the second half, Green forced several contested shots that missed the mark.

“Quade needs to trust his teammates, which I thought he did a really good job in the first half,” Hopkins said. “There were some moments when we got down — his heart was in the right place — but it just wasn’t good stuff.

“You’ve got to make the right play on every play.”

In Green’s defense, trust is an elusive commodity on a UW team that shot 35.2% from the field and converted just 6 of 30 three-pointers on Thursday.

Advertising

UW entered the game ranked 265th out of 266 Division I teams in scoring (47.0 points per game), tied for 259th in three-point field goal percentage (18.2%) and 256th in field goal percentage (33.0%).

Still, Hopkins took solace in an improved rebounding effort. Washington, which was outrebounded by an average of 23 boards in previous games, finished with 43 rebounds while Utah had 44.

The Huskies also received promising performances from forward Nate Roberts (12 points and 13 rebounds) and Sorn (eight points and six boards).

“There were a lot of good signs compared to the first two games of the season for us,” Hopkins said. “I saw a step forward. There were a few bright spots. Some new identities that I really liked and I look forward to getting back to work with these guys.”