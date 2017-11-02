Despite a narrow win over Division II Saint Martin's in Thursday's exhibition opener, UW's Noah Dickerson said: 'We're good. I promise you that.'

Here’s video of the postgame interview with guard David Crisp and forward Noah Dickerson after the Washington men’s basketball team’s 91-87 exhibition win over Saint Martin’s on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Dickerson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds – both team highs – and Crisp had 18 points and four assists.