Despite a narrow win over Division II Saint Martin's in Thursday's exhibition opener, UW's Noah Dickerson said: 'We're good. I promise you that.'

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Here’s video of the postgame interview with guard David Crisp and forward Noah Dickerson after the Washington men’s basketball team’s 91-87 exhibition win over Saint Martin’s on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Dickerson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds – both team highs – and Crisp had 18 points and four assists.

Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.