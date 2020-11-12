Unlike the previous two seasons, the Washington men’s basketball team enters the 2020-21 season with modest expectations, which often accompanies a program in transition.

The Huskies were tabbed ninth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll after landing at third for two straight years.

UCLA claimed the top spot with nine first-place votes and 251 votes. It’s been a rapid recovery for the Bruins under second-year coach Mick Cronin, who guided UCLA to a 19-12 record and a second-place finish in the conference at 12-6 last season.

Led by Pac-12 player of the year candidate Remy Martin, Arizona State is No. 2 in the media’s preseason poll with 246 points and five first-place votes.

Oregon, which collected seven first-place votes, is third in the preseason rankings with 241 points while Stanford also nabbed a first-place vote and is fourth with 209 points.

Arizona (173 points) is fifth and USC, which garnered a first-place vote, rounds out the top half of the poll at sixth with 154 votes.

The bottom half of the poll begins with Colorado (149), Utah (131), UW (85), California (65), Washington State (54) and Oregon State (36).

GREEN RECOGNIZED

Washington Huskies junior point guard Quade Green received honorable mention recognition from media who selected the Pac-12 preseason all-conference teams.

Ten players chosen to the first team including: Martin, Utah’s Timmy Allen, California’s Matt Bradley, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva and Ziaire Williams, Oregon’s Chris Duarte and Will Richardson, USC’s Evan Mobley, UCLA’s Chris Smith and Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV.

The second team consists of Washington State’s Isaac Bonton, UCLA’s Tyger Campbell, Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson and ASU’s Josh Christopher and Alonzo Verge Jr.

Players needed at least four votes to receive honorable mention recognition. In addition to Green, the list includes Arizona’s James Akinjo, Colorado’s Evan Battey, UCLA’s Jalen Hill and Jaime Jaquez Jr.