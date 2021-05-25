The Washington men’s basketball team will open the 2021-22 Pac-12 season on Dec. 2 at Arizona, which will be a much-anticipated homecoming of sorts for newcomer Terrell Brown Jr.

The Huskies also host UCLA on Dec. 5, which was the only other date released on UW’s upcoming schedule when the Pac-12 announced next season’s in-league matchups.

Last year, the Pac-12 began a new 20-game conference schedule, which was slight increase from the 18-game format the league had used since 1978.

Washington will host every Pac-12 team with the exception of USC. Due to the unbalanced schedule, the Huskies will also play every league rival on the road except for Arizona State.

Last season, UW finished 5-21 and was 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16.

Since the end of the season, coach Mike Hopkins has revamped a roster that lost eight players, including five transfers.

Brown, a former Garfield High standout, is one of the marquee additions of Washington’s incoming seven-player class.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard played last season at Arizona where he averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 26 games.

UW’s other newcomers include Daejon Davis, Emmitt Matthews Jr., PJ Fuller, Jackson Grant, Langston Wilson and Sam Ariyibi.