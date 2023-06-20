Legendary coach Larry Brown has had more second acts in basketball than anyone since guiding the Kansas men’s team to an NCAA title in 1988.

Reportedly, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee could be heading to Washington to help embattled coach Mike Hopkins get the Huskies back to the NCAA tournament.

On Monday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium.com tweeted “all signs point to” Brown joining Hopkins’ staff at UW.

In a text Monday night, Brown confirmed with The Kansas City Star that the deal was “not close to being official,” which led to speculation the two parties are working out the details.

According to Realdawg.com, Brown, who turns 83 in September, will serve as a UW analyst, which is essentially the role he had at Memphis when he was a “special adviser” to Tigers coach Penny Hardaway before stepping down last year due to health reasons.

It would be the 17th stop in a coaching career that nearly spans six decades for the well-traveled Brown, who started as a North Carolina assistant in 1965.

He has amassed a 1,327-1,011 record in 30 seasons as a head coach in the NBA and ABA.

Brown spent two seasons (1979-81) at UCLA (37-16), five seasons (1983-88) at Kansas (135-44) and four seasons (2012-16) at SMU (266-99). His collegiate coaching record is 266-99.

Brown is the only coach to win an NBA title (2004 Detroit Pistons) and an NCAA title.

Following a 16-16 season and calls from disgruntled UW fans for a coaching change, this has been a transformative offseason for Washington, which lost eight players and brought in seven newcomers.

Presumably, Hopkins, who enters his seventh season with the Huskies, must guide them back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 or risk losing his job once again.

After the 2023-24 season, Hopkins has one year and $3.2 million remaining on a six-year, $17.5 million deal he signed in 2019.