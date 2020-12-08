Heading into Wednesday night’s showdown, it’s difficult to discern who needs this game more: the Washington men’s basketball team or Seattle University.

The Huskies (0-3, 1-1 Pac-12) are off to their worst start in 18 years and are desperately seeking a feel-good moment following three lopsided defeats by an average of 21 points.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “It’s a funky year. We play to win every game that we play. We didn’t have the exhibition games. You’re not playing 35 games – 13 non-conference, 20 conference and then the Pac-12 (Tournament).

“We’re just focused on getting better and having fun playing basketball. And having fun playing basketball together. If we can do that and compete like we did against Utah, then we’ll have a chance to win every game we play.”

Meanwhile, the Redhawks (3-3) are intent on making history when they face the Huskies 8 p.m. Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Seattle U has posted a 4-31 record, including 15 straight losses, in the so-called neighborhood “rivalry” that began in 1953. A Redhawks win over UW would be the first since 1978.

Advertising

“Anytime this game is played, if Seattle U can get a win, it’s a huge win for us,” SU coach Jim Hayford said. “We might want the win, but they might need the win more right now.

“Mike and I came to town at the same time. He’s been a class act and I appreciate his friendship and the collegiality. I have nothing but respect for his program. I know they’re working hard to put their team together.”

During his four-year tenure at Seattle U, Hayford twice had chances at upsetting Washington, including an 89-84 defeat on Nov. 14, 2017 in which the Redhawks trailed by a point with 55 seconds left.

Last year, SU stormed into Alaska Airlines Arena brimming with confidence and an impressive 9-2 record that included a non-conference victory over Washington State.

The Redhawks kept pace with the Huskies and Neither team led by more than six points in the first 32 minutes. However, Washington closed with a 29-9 run to turn a 52-50 lead with 8:21 left into an 81-59 rout.

“I’ve been pleased with how our teams are played,” Hayford said. “The first two years, it’s a one or two-possession game under the last media timeout. We kind of ran out of gas with five minutes left to play after playing 35 good minutes last year. I’m really proud of our guys that we’ve been competitive when you consider we’re playing against McDonald’s All-Americans.

Advertising

“There’s 13 guys on my team that all would have taken an offer from UW and there’s 13 guys on UW that wouldn’t have taken an offer from Seattle U. The talent is arguably on their side and so you got to try to close that gap with teamwork, the game plan and with effort. Our guys have been there, but we haven’t been able to get on the other side of it.”

The Huskies have never looked as vulnerable and seemingly ripe for an upset as they do this year. Quade Green (13.7 points per game) has been the lone bright spot for UW’s revamped perimeter-oriented offense.

Before Wednesday’s game, Washington ranked 292nd among 296 Division I teams in scoring (52.0 ppg.) and three-point field goal percentage (18.9 percent).

“We have good shooters,” Hopkins said. “We just have to make sure the right shooters are shooting them at the right time. That’s all part of putting the puzzle together.

“There has been growth after these three games. Obviously, we weren’t happy with the result, but we learned a lot about ourselves as we continue to grow.”

Hopkins contends the home opener should help UW’s struggling shooters.

Advertising

“It’s good to be home, and getting in that gym that you shoot at all the time,” he said. “Whenever you go through tough times, it’s always nice to go home and get mom’s home-cooked food and get happy again and start to believe.”

Similarly, Seattle U returns home from a six-game-in-13-days road trip that included stops in Portland, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Hayford believes the extended trek allowed the Redhawks to build camaraderie on a team that consists of one returning starter and nine newcomers.

“We knew it was going to be a turnover year so we hit the junior-college recruiting ranks harder than we ever had and brought in four of those, two transfers and three really good freshmen,” Hayford said. “Right now we’re just trying to figure it all out.”

Sophomore point guard Darrion Trammell (18.8 ppg.) and junior forward Riley Grigsby (18.2 ppg.) have been the early leaders offensively while junior forward Emeka Udenyi and freshman guard Kobe Williamson have shined at the defensive end.

“We’re getting great production out of those four and then we’ve had a huge drop off,” Hayford said. “And for us to go into UW and play well on their court, we’re going to need another 2-3 guys to step up and get continued consistency from those first four.”