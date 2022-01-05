After surrendering a season-high 95 points in their last outing, Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins is returning to a familiar person to stabilize a wobbly defense.

Say hello — again — to Riley Sorn, or “Mount Riley” as Hopkins affectionately dubbed the 7-foot-5 backup center.

“Riley will get a shot,” Hopkins said Wednesday during a Zoom interview. “Last year, he had big games for us. Now it goes back to the consistency. He’s done a really good job.

“He was out for a while and not feeling great with his body in the preseason. He was down 2½ weeks, so getting back in that shape where you can get up and down the court (is important).”

Sorn missed preseason practices due to what was described at the time as a back injury. He didn’t play in the first nine games and made his season debut on Dec. 21 during a 68-52 nonconference loss to Utah Valley while logging just two minutes.

It was an inauspicious start for the redshirt junior, who has played in just 27 games — all as a reserve — during his Husky tenure.

Sorn, a former walk-on from Richland who earned a scholarship in 2020, worked his way into the rotation early last season following an impressive performance on Dec. 13, 2020 at Utah when he finished with eight points and six rebounds in 16 minutes.

“He came in and had one of his best games of the year at Utah,” Hopkins said. “He was active. He was live. He defended. He dunked. He rebounded.”

Hopkins is hoping for similar results when the Huskies (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) play at Utah (8-6, 1-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sorn made a case for a spot in the rotation during Monday’s 95-79 loss at No. 8 Arizona when he tallied six points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

“(He) just gives you something different,” Hopkins said. “I thought he was really disruptive and forced them to miss. It just gives (opponents) a different look. Then Langston (Wilson) at that position was really disruptive. You had the size and the quickness and athleticism.”

Hopkins hinted Sorn and Wilson, the 6-8 junior forward and Georgia Highlands College transfer, will see more minutes going forward, which likely reshuffles the pecking order on the front line.

Senior co-captain Nate Roberts leads UW in rebounds (6.5) and blocks (1.1), but he logged a season-low six minutes and was held without a point or rebound on Monday.

Meanwhile, touted freshman forward Jackson Grant played four scoreless minutes against Arizona and failed to grab a rebound in his second straight outing.

Hopkins desperately needs to fortify a defense that allows 73.4 points per game while ranking last in the Pac-12 and 286th nationally among Division I teams.

It remains to be seen if Sorn can have a positive impact on UW’s shaky perimeter defense that allows opponents to shoot 33.8% on three-pointers and ranks last in the conference.

However, Sorn should be able to help the Huskies on the glass considering he’s the tallest player in UW history. Washington has been out-rebounded in seven games and its minus-7.8 rebounding margin ranks last in the league and 341st nationally.

Still, there’s a question about Sorn’s conditioning. He’s never played at least 18 minutes in consecutive games.

“That’s just going to be a question,” Hopkins said. “Do I think he can do it? Yes, I think he can do it. But you’ve got to take care of that body. He’s a big drink of water.

“When he’s bouncy like you saw the other night and live getting up and down the court, he can be a difference maker for us for sure and help us win.”